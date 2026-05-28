Gallup Poll Shows Record 56% of Americans Rate U.S. Moral Values as Poor

A Gallup survey reveals that a record-high 56% of Americans now rate the nation's moral values as poor, with 80% believing they are getting worse. The findings, discussed by economist Dr. Mike Walden, show bipartisan agreement on the negative assessment for the first time, though Americans remain divided on the government's role in promoting moral values. The poll also notes confidence in the economy is at a four-year low.

from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo Countyfrom FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache Countyfrom FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache Countyfrom FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa AreaEconomist Dr. Mike Walden joins LiveNOW's Austin Westfall to discuss Kevin Warsh being sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve and a new Gallup poll that shows confidence in the economy is at a 4-year low.

A Gallup survey of more than 1,000 Americans found a record 56% now rate U.S. moral values as"poor," while 80% believe moral values are getting worse. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all largely agree that the nation’s moral values are in poor shape, marking the first time majorities of all three groups have shared that view at the same time.

While 69% of Americans believe government policies significantly affect moral values, the public remains divided on whether the government should play a role in promoting those values.reveals that Americans’ views on the overall state of moral values in the U.S. have worsened over the past year, with negative assessments of current conditions and the direction that values are headed both rising sharply. Since Gallup began tracking these measures in 2002, Americans have been more negative than positive in their views of the nation's moral values.

, a record-high 56% of Americans rated moral values in the U.S. as "poor" this year, up 12 percentage points from last year. In addition, 80% of respondents said moral values are "getting worse," up 14 points. Just 3% currently said Americans’ moral values are "excellent," 9% "good" and 30% "only fair.

"The survey found that Republicans, Democrats and Independents broadly agreed that the country's moral values are in poor shape and that government policies have a significant effect on them. This marks the first time in Gallup's trend that majorities of all three groups concurrently rated moral values as poor. Democrats' rating was up 11 points to 59%, independents' was up 12 points to 56%, and Republicans' was up 17 points to 54%.

A record-high 56% of Americans rated moral values in the U.S. as"poor" this year, up 12 percentage points from last year. In addition, 80% of Americans said moral values are "getting worse"; just 15% said values are "getting better.

" More Democrats than Republicans said moral values are getting worse. In most years since 2006, Republicans have been more likely than Democrats to rate the country's moral values as poor. The gap was widest in 2024, when 73% of Republicans and 28% of Democrats held that view, a difference of 45 points. The pattern flipped last year following President Donald Trump’s return to office, with Democrats outpacing Republicans by 11 points.

"Americans' negative views of the country's moral values show no signs of softening," Gallu wrote. "However, that shared gloom does not translate into agreement about solutions. Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on what they think the government's role in promoting moral values should be, even as majorities of both party groups say policies have a significant effect on them.

"This is the third time Gallup has measured Americans’ perceptions of whether government policies have a significant effect on moral values and whether the government should be involved in promoting values. The two prior readings were in 1996 and 2006.

The survey found that 69% of U.S. adults believed government policies have a significant effect on people’s moral values – an increase of about 10 points in the percentage believing government policies can affect moral values compared with 20 and 30 years ago. Yet, the public is divided over what the government’s role should be, with 50% saying the government should not be involved in promoting moral values and 45% saying it should.

The information for this story was provided by Gallup’s poll conducted May 1-17, 2026. This story was reported from Los Angeles.





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