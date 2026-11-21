Eli Dias sold his £780,000 Royal Gateway penthouse in May, months before the building was evacuated due to structural risks. Galliard Homes denies prior knowledge of safety issues.

Galliard Homes Chief Executive Officer Eli Dias finalized the sale of a luxury penthouse at the Royal Gateway development in Docklands, east London, in May, months before the tower was evacuated due to severe safety concerns. The property boss completed the transaction for the £780,000 apartment at the 2017-completed building, which houses thousands of residents across five towers. The sale occurred significantly before the London Fire Brigade ordered the evacuation of up to 1,000 occupants in late October after fears arose regarding a potential sudden collapse of the structure.

Evacuation Triggers and Structural Defects

The immediate trigger for the emergency evacuation was an assessment by the London Fire Brigade, which declared the Royal Gateway site an immediate risk to life due to suspected structural instability. Residents were instructed to leave their homes immediately, leaving hundreds currently homeless and housed in temporary accommodation. While some occupants have reportedly returned to their flats, they face uncertainty regarding the continuity of essential utilities, with warnings that water and gas supplies could be switched off until the structural integrity is verified.

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At the heart of the crisis are reinforced concrete transfer slabs, critical engineering components that allow developers to reduce supporting columns and create larger open spaces for amenities. These slabs, which form part of the building's core infrastructure, have raised alarms with the Building Safety Regulator since late last year. Cracks were subsequently identified in several of these concrete elements, leading to the deployment of steel reinforcements to stabilize the affected sections temporarily.

Galliard CEO Denies Prior Knowledge of Risks

Eli Dias has categorically rejected any suggestion that he was aware of the structural concerns at Royal Gateway prior to selling his duplex apartment. Legal correspondence reviewed by Bloomberg News indicates that the development's property manager, Prime Property Management, requested structural calculations and designs from Galliard Homes in May. Dias acquired the 13th and 14th-floor flat in the Thanet Tower for £600,000 in 2017 while working as a senior analyst at the company, using it as his primary London residence.

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A spokesperson for Galliard Homes stated that Dias first approached estate agents about selling the property in August of the previous year and accepted an offer on February 17. Contracts were exchanged on May 22, with the sale completing a few days after that date. The company emphasized that the decision to market the property and the acceptance of the offer both preceded any correspondence received in May regarding the safety issues, asserting that the building safety team only became aware of the engineer's report on October 30.

Financial Context and Resident Reactions

The sale of the penthouse comes against the backdrop of high-level executive compensation within Galliard Homes. Company accounts reveal that Dias, who replaced co-founder Steven Conway as chief executive in April 2025, received £549,982 as the highest-paid director in the previous year. The development, also known as Caxton Works, was part of a major post-Olympics regeneration project in Canning Town, Newham, featuring 336 flats above 13 commercial units with views of Canary Wharf and the O2 Arena.

Residents express profound stress and uncertainty following the sudden evacuation order. Giorgio Tarantino, a resident of the complex, told the BBC that he received an email informing him that the building was unsafe, prompting him to pack only a passport and a laptop into a backpack. He described the situation as highly stressful, noting that the uncertainty surrounding his living situation made the experience one hundred times worse for those displaced. Galliard Homes has pledged to reimburse residents for the costs of relocation and temporary accommodation while it works to investigate the concerns and develop potential long-term solutions.