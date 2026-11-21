Galliard Homes CEO Eli Dias completed the sale of his £780,000 penthouse in May, months before the Royal Gateway tower was evacuated due to structural safety concerns.

Eli Dias, the chief executive officer of Galliard Homes, sold his luxury duplex apartment at the Royal Gateway development in east London five months before the building was deemed an immediate risk to life. The London Fire Brigade ordered the evacuation of up to 1,000 residents in late October after engineers assessed that the tower faced a threat of sudden structural collapse.

Land Registry records confirm that Dias completed the sale of the thirteen-and-fourteen-floor duplex in May, shortly after contracts were exchanged on May 22. This transaction occurred well before the company's building safety team received a critical engineer's report on October 30 regarding severe defects in the concrete slabs.

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The core of the safety crisis centers on reinforced concrete transfer slabs, which are designed to minimize supporting columns and create large amenity spaces such as gyms and restaurants. The Building Safety Regulator first raised concerns about the integrity of these slabs late last year, prompting urgent inquiries into the construction quality of the Canning Town complex.

In May, Prime Property Management requested structural calculations and designs from Galliard Homes to address the emerging safety issues. Cracks were subsequently identified in several of the concrete slabs, leading to the installation of steel reinforcements to prevent further deterioration and stabilize the five-tower development known as Caxton Works.

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A spokesperson for Galliard Homes stated that the decision to market Dias's property and accept his buyer's offer in February preceded any correspondence received in May regarding the structural defects. The company emphasized that its internal safety team only became aware of the specific engineering report on October 30, aligning with the timeline of the final evacuation notice issued by authorities.

Dias, who became chief executive in April 2025, has categorically rejected any suggestion that he sold his flat while aware of the structural concerns. Legal correspondence indicates he originally purchased the flat for £600,000 in 2017 and sold it for £780,000 after listing it in August of the previous year.

Residents like Giorgio Tarantino described the profound stress of the sudden evacuation, noting they received only an email instructing them to leave immediately with their personal belongings. Many displaced individuals are currently being housed in temporary accommodation, though some have reportedly returned to the premises despite warnings of potential utility shut-offs.

Galliard Homes, which formed a joint venture with the Cathedral Group, has pledged to reimburse relocation costs for the 336 flats located within the development. The company is currently working to investigate the full extent of the concerns and develop long-term solutions for the residents affected by the safety emergency.