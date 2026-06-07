GALLERY: Trillium Health 'White Party'

Rochester, N.Y. — Trillium Health hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year at the Mercantile on Main downtown on Saturday night.

People dance during a Trillium Health "White Party" event in Rochester, Saturday, June 6, 2026, that helps supports the mission to end the HIV epidemic and provide compassionate healthcare for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Rochester honors Dr. William Valenti for decades of pioneering work against HIV & AIDS “It’s all about providing affordable, compassionate, judgment-free care to everyone in our community ,” said Jason Barnecut-Keares, the president and CEO of Trillium Health.

"We serve over 15,000 people, where we think about how we get people connected to care. "Two people injured after tree branch falls on tent during Fairport Canal Days festivalChili, N.Y. : A mother duck was killed by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road near the railroad tracks. Deputies and a good Samaritan couple rushed in, tracking down scattered ducklings and rescuing as many as possible.

A giant white tent has popped up at Marketplace Mall as Paranormal Cirque makes its first Rochester-area stop. The R-rated horror circus mixes acrobatics, aerials, burlesque and comedy with a European haunted twist. Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday.

A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.





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