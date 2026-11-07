GALLERY: Stars and Stripes Gala

Rochester, N.Y. The Veterans Outreach Center hosted its annual Stars and Stripes celebration Friday.

People attend the Stars and Stripes Gala at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The gala gives veterans, families, and community members a chance to connect while enjoying a silent auction, dinner, and dancing.

"We serve everyone who wore the nation's uniform, regardless of how long or what branch they were in, combat or not," said Laura Heltz, the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center. "I just think it's really important to note that not everyone's got access to the VA, so it's community agencies like ours that really help fill those gaps. "It will be called JJ's Bark and Bean.

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A woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. A man received his sentence Thursday following his conviction for sexually abusing a child under age 10, according to the Ontario County DA's Office. The long-vacant Crescent Beach restaurant property in Greece is headed to foreclosure auction next month, nearly two years after its former owner agreed to surrender the property as part of a federal fraud case.

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A missing 10-year-old year girl from Pennsylvania was found dead in New Jersey, and her foster parent was arrested in connection to her death. Two children reported missing two weeks ago have been found safe, Captain Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.