GALLERY: Sri Lankan benefit concert

Pittsford, N.Y. One Home Global Foundation hosted an evening of Sri Lankan Tamil music that put Sri Lankan heritage in the spotlight.

Pittsford, N.Y. — One Home Global Foundation hosted an evening of Sri Lankan Tamil music that put Sri Lankan heritage in the spotlight. For generations, the resilient musical traditions have accompanied religious ceremonies and significant moments in Tamil life, continuing through periods of civil conflict and displacement.

“It feels nice, like a family coming together in celebration, like something like a wedding, and we're all here for a purpose, mission, supporting youth in Jaffna, Sri Lanka,” said Subanky Sivagananalingam, the director of OneHome Global Foundation. Proceeds will help expand youth mentorship and mental health support initiatives for young people in northern Sri Lanka next year. A woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

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A man received his sentence Thursday following his conviction for sexually abusing a child under age 10, according to the Ontario County DA's Office. Two children reported missing two weeks ago have been found safe, Captain Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department announced Friday. The long-vacant Crescent Beach restaurant property in Greece is headed to foreclosure auction next month, nearly two years after its former owner agreed to surrender the property as part of a federal fraud case.

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