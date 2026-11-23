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Organizers say the event helps vendors reach new audiences each year, tapping into the region’s rich art community.

“There’s always a big crowd Friday through Sunday,” said Linda Lawrence, a vendor. “The people who organize the show are always very helpful, very kind, and accommodating. And it really kicks off the holiday season. ”SUNY Brockport employee Germán Machado is back with his family after weeks in ICE custody in Batavia, released on $25K bond.

Also read Hundreds of Rochester-area families receive free coats, Thanksgiving meals

His arrest drew union support and Gov. Hochul’s calls, but his immigration case continues. Dirt bike rider killed in Rochester crash A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police.

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Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after crash on Inner Loop A pedestrian remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Saturday evening on Rochester’s Inner Loop, according to New York State Police. State police said the crash happened Nov. 21,