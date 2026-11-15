Gallery: Huskers Make Quick Work of Hawkeyes on Senior Night

No. 1 Nebraska continued its historic season on Saturday night with a straight sets victory over Iowa at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center (25-12

No. 1 Nebraska continued its historic season on Saturday night with a straight sets victory over Iowa at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center .

The Huskers improved to 27-0 overall and 16-0 in Big Ten play. The win is the 7th in program history where Nebraska has started the season 27-0. Nebraska put on a great offensive performance, finishing the night at .457, with Iowa hitting just .026. The Huskers have now hit over .400 in four straight games, the first time they've done that in the rally scoring era.

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Senior Andi Jackson led the way with nine kills and a remarkable .750 hitting percentage. Harper Murray added nine kills, while Virginia Adriano and Skyler Pierce each recorded six kills in the dominant team effort overall. The Huskers got off to a strong start in the first set, dominating on both sides of the net.

They shot .682 , extended their lead to 12-7 with a 3-0 run and then continued to pull away decisively. A Jackson kill gave them a commanding 15-8 lead at the media timeout. They kept the pressure on consistently, went to 23-12 and forced another Iowa timeout. An Iowa service error and a Murray/Pierce block saw them close it out decisively with a final score of 25-12, showcasing their offensive dominance throughout the set.

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Nebraska carried that into the second set with a 6-0 run to take an early lead 9-4. The lead kept on growing, it was 15-7 at the media timeout. Iowa then got a 3-0 run later in the set to make it 19-12. The Hawkeyes just couldn't find a way to stop Nebraska's offense.

The Huskers won the set 25-15, hitting .400 and holding Iowa to .071. Iowa got off to a quick start in the third set, taking a 7-4 lead after a kill by Carmel Vares. The Huskers responded immediately with another 6-0 run to take control and force an Iowa timeout. NU kept building on their lead, going into the media timeout with a commanding 15-9 lead.

They stayed in control through the remainder of the set, maintaining their offensive momentum and finishing it 25-17 to complete the sweep. The Big Red hit .345 in the set while Iowa was held to a -.034 hitting percentage, demonstrating Nebraska's dominant defensive and offensive prowess throughout the match and their ability to execute. Andi Jackson sends a kill in set one. | Amarillo MullenAndi Jackson celebrates a kill with Bergen Reilly .

| Amarillo MullenHarper Murray celebrates a Skyler Pierce kill. | Amarillo MullenBergen Reilly celebrates a point for the Huskers in set two. | Amarillo MullenThe Huskers celebrate an ace from Kenna Cogill early in set three. | Amarillo MullenKenna Cogill sends a kill through an Iowa block.

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| Amarillo MullenJayden Robinson sends a kill between two Iowa defenders. | Amarillo MullenKeoni Williams and Bergen Reilly block an Iowa kill. | Amarillo MullenKeoni Williams tallied three kills Saturday night. | Amarillo Mullen Bergen Reilly puts up a heart for the Husker fans during her senior night introduction.

| Amarillo MullenAndi Jackson hugs Jayden Robinson. | Amarillo MullenThe 2026 Nebraska Volleyball senior class with their teammates and coaches. | Amarillo MullenAmarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.