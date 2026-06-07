GALLERY: Flower Festival in Rochester

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People set up before a concert during the Flower Festival in Rochester, Saturday, June 6, 2026. The city held a Flower Fest Saturday afternoon, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Iconic City Mark.

The festival featured art, culture, and Rochester pride organizers say City Mark is one of the most recognizable symbols of the community, making the anniversary a moment worth celebrating.

“What is amazing to me right now is the number of people who are coming out, the number of people who have already come out to see the film,” said Barbara Pierce, the communications director for the city of Rochester. “Because there are people who feel strongly about the City Mark and showing their civic pride in Rochester. ”Two people injured after tree branch falls on tent during Fairport Canal Days festivalChili, N.Y.

: A mother duck was killed by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road near the railroad tracks. Deputies and a good Samaritan couple rushed in, tracking down scattered ducklings and rescuing as many as possible. A giant white tent has popped up at Marketplace Mall as Paranormal Cirque makes its first Rochester-area stop. The R-rated horror circus mixes acrobatics, aerials, burlesque and comedy with a European haunted twist.

Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.





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