GALLERY: East House's 60th anniversary

Rochester, N.Y. — A local non-profit celebrated its 60th anniversary Saturday, setting the stage for future years to come.

People talk to others during the East House's 60th anniversary celebration, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The organization continues to support more than 12,000 people a year, with the help of funds raised by the community.

"Things are tough in the economy; non-profits want to pay their staff well; we wanna be able to do everything we can for our clients, every non-profit in town right now,” said Katherine Gozzi-Theobold, the president and CEO of the East House. “We need every dollar that the community is willing to give to keep us going, to lift those services, to support our communities.

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Missing children found safe, mother taken into custody, Rochester police say Two children reported missing two weeks ago have been found safe, Captain Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.