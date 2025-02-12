Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Enjoying a Sweet $400 Discount at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is currently available for a significant $400 discount at Best Buy, making it a highly attractive option for those looking for a premium tablet. This deal stands out as it's not matched by other major retailers, further enhancing its value. In addition to the Best Buy promotion, the article also mentions a 13% discount on the Samsung Tab S10+ at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still available for a fantastic $400 discount at Best Buy , bringing its price down to a more palatable amount. This particular offer stands out as it's not matched by other major retailers or the Samsung Store itself. If you're interested in a slightly older flagship tablet from Samsung, consider the Tab S10+. It's currently available for 13% off at Amazon, priced at around $970. This deal applies to the 512GB variant of the tablet in Platinum Silver.

The Best Buy promotion is unique in that we couldn't find any other retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, or the Samsung Store, offering discounts on the brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Keep in mind that this deal has been running for a little over two weeks, so it might expire soon. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra remains a top contender in the tablet market. It boasts a large 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 2960 x 1848 resolution, supported by HDR for vibrant colors. Powering this device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, providing ample performance for most tasks. While it may not reach the heights of the iPad Pro M4 (2024), it's still more than capable for the average Android user. Software support is another plus, with the model guaranteed to receive four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches, ensuring reliability until 2028. With its impressive performance, included S Pen, and beautiful display, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a smart investment, especially at its discounted price.





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GALAXY TAB S9 ULTRA BEST BUY SAMSUNG TABLET DISCOUNTS TECH DEALS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Buy Offers $100 Discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FEGrab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a steal with Best Buy's limited-time offer. Get the 128GB model for only $349.99, down from the usual price of $449.99.

Read more »

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Deals: Best Buy Offers Up to $400 DiscountBest Buy currently offers substantial discounts on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, making it an attractive purchase opportunity. My Best Buy Plus members can enjoy an additional $200 discount on top of the already available $200 price cut, bringing the total savings to $400. Alternatively, Amazon offers a 24% discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+ in its 512GB configuration.

Read more »

Powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ continues to attract bargain hunters after a $200 discount at Best BuyPreslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

Read more »

Best Buy's Massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Deal Is Back, This Time For EveryoneBest Buy is offering a huge $400 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, bringing the price down to $799.99 for all shoppers, no membership required. This deal is only available in Graphite color and ends on Wednesday, January 29th, or while supplies last. The tablet features a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, S Pen, and IP68 water resistance.

Read more »

Galaxy Tab S9+ With 256GB Storage is $300 Off at Best BuyThe Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerful tablet with a beautiful display and a fast processor. It's also on sale for $300 off at Best Buy.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ to Launch with Exynos 1580 ChipsetLeaked information reveals that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ models will be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, a significant upgrade from their predecessors. This indicates that the launch of these mid-range tablets is imminent.

Read more »