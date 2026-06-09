Galaxy S26 Ultra Drops Back to an All-Time Low on Amazon, Cheaper Than Samsung Store With or Without a Trade-In

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Galaxy S26 Ultra Drops Back to an All-Time Low on Amazon, Cheaper Than Samsung Store With or Without a Trade-InA new phone is an exciting but expensive prospect.

They just keep getting better too, which is amazing, but also seem to keep creeping up in price alongside everything else as well. It makes finding deals pretty much essential, and on phones, that’s not actually that hard to do. You can find all sorts of discounts if you sign up for a new line and trade-in an old device, but far fewer which are just flat money off.

Thankfully, we’re really good at finding deals, and we’ve found a good one on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for you today,. That’s a hefty amount of money off, and there are no strings attached, which is perfect. Plus, if you do happen to have a spare device handy, you can trade it in for up to $600 off on top of that.

As it stands, only the Sky Blue version of the phone is this cheap, but the other three colors are all on sale too for varying prices. Make sure you check to see what the price difference is if you’re going to be changing it from the cheapest one, we don’t want you to get stung.

The color is far from the big point here anyway, so let’s get back on track by talking about the mass of features this thing has, and why it’s considered one of the best Android phones you can buy. Outside of just having a blisteringly fast processor and a mass of power, this thing has a gorgeous screen which will ensure everything you’re using it for will look amazing.

You’re also getting 512GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most users, and an absurdly good battery life as well. Then there’s the Android app library, which is undoubtedly the best one out there due to the sheer breadth of things on offer on it, allowing you to do basically everything from gaming to productivity, to whatever niche thing you might want to do.

This is an amazing phone, so being able to pick it up while it’s down to $1,217, then you will need to be quick about it . We’re not sure how long the deal will last, but it’s not likely to be for long. Make sure you check out the trade-in as well, if you do have an old phone to get rid of to save you some money.





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