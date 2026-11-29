Galaxy Digital's Alex Thorn traces viral rumors of AI cracking Bitcoin cryptography to a Nov 15 social media post. No evidence supports claims of broken encryption.

Galaxy Digital research head Alex Thorn has systematically debunked widespread rumors claiming that artificial intelligence laboratories have successfully broken the cryptographic protocols securing Bitcoin and other digital assets. Thorn's investigation revealed that the panic stemmed from a chain of unverified social media speculation that began on November 15, rather than any legitimate scientific breakthrough.

Tracing the Encryption Rumor Origin

Thorn identified the exact source of the misinformation as an X post from November 15, which falsely attributed falling cryptocurrency prices to a supposed crack in Bitcoin's signature scheme. This initial post gained significant traction, with an earlier version attracting 2.6 million views before being debunked. Thorn scanned days of posts to trace the viral spread and identify the original trigger for the market anxiety.

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The rumor mill began with an X user known as ibr, who claimed to have heard whispers that a cutting-edge AI lab had managed to crack ECDSA. ECDSA is the critical digital signature system Bitcoin uses to authorize transactions, and its compromise would theoretically endanger the entire network. This claim set the stage for subsequent waves of speculation across the platform.

Timeline of Speculative Claims and Posts

Five days after the initial rumor, Anthony Leverrier, a researcher specializing in quantum error correction, posted on X questioning if Anthropic had discovered an attack on Ring-LWE. This is a different mathematical problem related to lattice-based cryptography. The speculation continued to escalate as users posted unverified insider claims about polynomial-time factoring algorithms on November 21.

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On November 24, AI writer Andrew Curran mentioned hearing multiple rumors about breakthroughs in cryptography, stating he had been reluctant to post about them. Later that day, a user named imjustnewatai claimed to have heard about an AI lab privately proving P=NP. This was the first version Thorn found on X, though an earlier public mention existed in the comments of a blog by Scott Aaronson.

Expert Consensus on Cryptography Security

Scott Aaronson, a prominent computer scientist, addressed the rumors in his blog posts and mock interview format. He mentioned hearing rumors and expecting big news in cryptography but suggested the story could have evolved as others talked about it. He explicitly crossed out a previous comment advising readers not to point to it as evidence of an AI lab discovering a polynomial-time factoring algorithm.

Aaronson stated that while he had heard specific information about an upcoming result in theoretical cryptanalysis, the more alarming stories were mere speculation. He suggested that researchers might be getting closer to proving P is not equal to NP, which would reinforce security rather than break it. His clarifications were aimed at calming the market hysteria driven by social media noise.

Market Impact and Official Responses

By November 28, the rumor had reached mainstream media outlets like The Guardian. The newspaper noted that no AI company had announced the alleged encryption breakthrough. It had asked Anthropic and OpenAI for comment, and neither company confirmed any such capability or discovery. The lack of official confirmation further undermined the validity of the viral claims.

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The investigation by Galaxy Digital highlights the vulnerability of financial markets to unverified social media rumors. The rapid spread of misinformation from a single unverified post to millions of views demonstrates the power of digital speculation. Investors are advised to rely on official statements and peer-reviewed research rather than anonymous social media posts.

The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of critical thinking in the age of AI. While AI is advancing rapidly, claims of breaking fundamental cryptographic systems require rigorous verification. The consensus among experts remains that Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are secure against current AI capabilities.