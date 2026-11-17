Mike Novogratz cites Federal Reserve rate hikes and macroeconomic headwinds as primary barriers preventing Bitcoin from reaching $90,000 before the end of 2026.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed significant skepticism regarding the probability of Bitcoin achieving a $90,000 price point before the conclusion of 2026. During a live discussion at the Digital Assets Forum in New York City, Novogratz emphasized that current macroeconomic conditions create substantial obstacles for the leading cryptocurrency. He argued that prevailing financial pressures make such a valuation target increasingly unlikely to materialize within the specified timeframe.

Novogratz Forecasts Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Mike Novogratz predicts that the Federal Reserve will implement a 25 basis point interest rate increase during its December meeting. Following this initial move, he anticipates another rate hike at the subsequent Federal Reserve gathering. These projections are based on the central bank's response to persistent inflationary pressures and ongoing supply chain disruptions across the global economy. Novogratz believes these monetary policy adjustments will directly impact asset valuations in the financial markets.

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He explicitly stated that higher interest rates typically act as a deterrent for risk assets rather than a catalyst for growth. When borrowing costs rise, investors tend to move capital into safer, interest-bearing dollar assets. This shift in capital allocation reduces the relative attractiveness of non-yielding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin during periods of tightening monetary policy.

Bitcoin Price Struggles Amid Macro Headwinds

Bitcoin has experienced a challenging trading period, with its price dropping to $62,000 over the weekend. By November 17, the asset was trading at approximately $64,600, marking a decline for six consecutive weeks. This sustained downward trend reflects broader market anxiety and a reassessment of valuations by institutional and retail investors alike. The failure to rebound signals a shift in momentum that has concerned many market participants.

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Novogratz noted that the opportunity cost of holding Bitcoin has increased significantly due to rising Treasury yields. When government bonds offer higher returns with lower risk, the appeal of speculative digital assets diminishes. This dynamic creates a difficult environment for price appreciation, as capital flows toward fixed-income instruments that provide guaranteed yields.

Competition From Dollar Assets and Market Jitters

During the Digital Assets Forum, Mike Novogratz discussed the conversation with Anthony Scaramucci about market outlooks. He explained that higher borrowing costs drive investors toward the US dollar and gold initially, as these assets are perceived as stores of value. This behavior is deeply ingrained in market psychology, making it difficult for Bitcoin to gain traction when traditional safe havens are favored.

Additionally, Novogratz highlighted that recent major crypto security breaches continue to weigh on investor sentiment. These incidents add a layer of operational risk to the asset class, further complicating efforts to regain bullish momentum. The combination of monetary tightening and security concerns creates a multifaceted challenge for price recovery.

Impact on Crypto Market Expectations

The commentary from Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz contributes to a broader narrative of caution within the digital asset sector. Investors are now forced to readjust their long-term expectations in light of a more restrictive monetary environment. The path to $90,000 appears obscured by immediate economic realities rather than long-term technological adoption metrics.

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Market participants are closely watching Federal Reserve decisions for clarity on future interest rate trajectories. Until inflation subsides or the central bank signals a pause in hiking cycles, Bitcoin may face continued pressure from yield-seeking capital. The coming months will likely test the resilience of the cryptocurrency market against these macroeconomic forces.