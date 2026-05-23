Galaxies S25 Edge vs iPhone Air: Specs, Comparisons, and Thinness

This article compares the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, discussing their specs, features, battery life, and thinness.

There are many ways to rank different smartphones against one another. One distinguishing factor that is largely only seen at the most premium prices is thinness, a trend that's especially relevant nowadays.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a 5.8 mm phone that weighs just 163 grams and has the same chipset inside it as the much thicker S25 Ultra while featuring a main camera with the same 200 MP resolution as its thicker counterpart. Despite being thinner, however, the S25 Edge is slightly heavier than the iPhone Air, weighing 165 grams compared to the Edge's 163. It also does not have a telephoto camera.

Released on September 19, 2025, the iPhone Air is the thinnest smartphone Apple has ever launched. It has a thickness of just 5.6 mm. The iPhone Air is a good hundred bucks cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Edge. It has a similar wide camera to the iPhone 17 Pro but lacks a telephoto and ultra-wide cameras whereas the S25 Edge has both.

The S25 Edge has a much larger 3,900 mAh battery compared to the iPhone Air's 3,149 mAh, but many independent tests have shown that the phones last about the same time. Additionally, Samsung has phones that are slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, provided you're willing to ignore the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a foldable and only really thinner than other ultra-thin phones when opened.

When unfolded, the Z Fold 7 is still a decently thin 8.9 mm and fits in your pocket almost exactly how an iPhone 17 Pro would, but it's much thinner than the S25 Edge in thinness. The Z Fold 7 is a foldable, which means it has twice the width of a normal phone when unfolded. Samsung has twice the area for its components to work with due to its foldable form.

It manages to accommodate the S25 Ultra's primary camera alongside the telephoto camera missing from the S25 Edge, plus a larger battery and storage options that go up to a terabyte. The Fold 7 isn't the only phone in Samsung's lineup that beats its own Galaxy S25 Edge in ultra-thinness, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold being a remarkable 3.9 mm when unfolded





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