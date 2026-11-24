Deniz Gul scores the winner for Galatasaray against Aston Villa in the Champions League, while Manchester City prepares to face Napoli with Kevin De Bruyne in the starting lineup.

Deniz Gul scored a dramatic goal in the 77th minute to secure a 1-0 victory for Galatasaray over Aston Villa in their Champions League match. The result marks a significant setback for the English side, which had struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the second half. The single goal proved sufficient to determine the outcome at Rams Park, leaving Aston Villa with a crucial defeat in their European campaign.

Gul Scores Decisive Goal For Galatasaray

The breakthrough arrived after a period of stop-start football that offered few opportunities for either team. Galatasaray capitalized on a corner kick, with Deniz Gul rising to head the ball into the net. The goal was particularly sharp given the lack of movement in the penalty area during the preceding minutes. Villa defenders failed to clear the danger effectively, allowing Gul to capitalize on the set-piece opportunity.

Also read Champions League Updates: Galatasaray vs Aston Villa and Manchester City Form

The timing of the goal, coming deep into the second half, dealt a heavy blow to Aston Villa's hopes of securing a positive result. The visitors had dominated possession in phases but could not convert their control into a leading scoreline. Gul's effort broke a stalemate that had persisted for over 75 minutes, shifting the momentum firmly in favor of the Turkish hosts.

Vari Checking Red Card For Villa Striker

Post-goal drama ensued as VAR reviewed an incident involving Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson. The video assistant referee checked for a potential red card after Jackson appeared to make contact with Galatasaray defender Deniz Gul in the face during a header challenge. The impact caused Gul to bleed heavily, creating a tense moment shortly after the goal.

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Although the situation appeared serious, VAR ultimately decided not to issue a red card to Jackson. The review confirmed that the contact, while unfortunate, did not meet the threshold for a sending-off offense. The decision provided some relief for Villa, who now had to manage the game while trailing 1-0 without the benefit of disciplinary leniency for their forward.

Kevin De Bruyne Starts For Napoli Against City

In other Champions League action, Manchester City prepares to face Napoli with a notable change in midfield. Kevin De Bruyne has been named in the starting lineup for the Italian side, marking a significant development in the match-up. De Bruyne will partner with other experienced players as Napoli looks to challenge the English champions on their home turf.

Manchester City also announced lineup adjustments, with John Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Maximo O'Reilly included in the starting XI. Rayan Cherki is expected to play in a wide role, while Haaland captains the side. The presence of De Bruyne in the Napoli ranks adds a layer of tactical complexity to a match already poised to be a high-stakes encounter in the group stages.

Arsenal Eyes Title As Players Arrive At Emirates

Meanwhile, Arsenal hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium in another key Champions League fixture. The Arsenal squad has arrived at the venue, where they aim to build on their strong domestic form. The Gunners currently sit six points clear in the Premier League, giving them a buffer as they focus on European success.

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Ethan Nwaneri, who is on loan at Dortmund from Arsenal, is included on the bench for the match. Champions League regulations allow him to participate despite his loan status, providing Dortmund with an additional option. Nwaneri has made 13 appearances this season, recording one assist but no goals, adding an interesting subplot to the fixture between his parent club and the German side.