Deniz Gul's 77th-minute strike gave Galatasaray a 1-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa in Istanbul, a second European defeat for Villa this campaign.

Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 in Istanbul on Tuesday in the Champions League, with Deniz Gul scoring a scrappy winner in the 77th minute. The result handed Unai Emery's Villa a second European defeat of the campaign. The same evening, Arsenal were preparing to host Borussia Dortmund at 20:00, with the score still 0-0 at kick-off, and Manchester City were set to take on Napoli.

Daily Mail Sport ran a live blog covering the Tuesday evening fixtures, following the Turkish match alongside the Arsenal and Manchester City games. The blog tracked the Galatasaray and Villa match from the warm-up stages through to full-time, noting the late chances and the closing stages in Istanbul.

Also read Man City Face De Bruyne Return As Galatasaray Host Aston Villa

Deniz Gul Winner Decides Galatasaray Clash in Istanbul

Deniz Gul's 77th-minute effort was the decisive moment as Galatasaray defeated Aston Villa 1-0. The goal came after a period in which Villa had been unable to find a way through, and it gave the home side the only goal of the contest.

Villa did create a late opportunity when George Hemmings broke into the box and tried his luck. His effort was a decent strike, but it flew just past the post. Shortly afterwards, Victor Lindelof attempted to head the ball back across goal, but his effort was nodded straight into the arms of the goalkeeper instead.

The blog also highlighted the timing of the closing stages. Five minutes of added time were announced, which surprised the commentator, who had expected seven or eight minutes because of the earlier delays and injuries. Villa had only five minutes left to rescue the match once the stoppage time was signalled.

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The blog noted that English teams have a difficult record in Turkey. Liverpool lost in Istanbul twice last season, and were beaten by Fenerbahce just weeks before this match. Aston Villa's defeat added another result to that pattern for English clubs visiting the country.

Aston Villa Struggle to Find an Equaliser

Aston Villa were unable to find an equaliser in Istanbul and were left chasing the game in the final minutes. The blog described their overall performance as simply not good enough, even though the team began to show more urgency in the closing stages.

The commentary said the visitors had woken up a little in the last few minutes, but it was too late to change the outcome. The blog was blunt in its assessment, calling the performance very poor and saying that Villa had not been good enough across the match.

The Villa fans were not recapped in the blog, which moved quickly on to the other Tuesday fixtures involving English clubs. Emery's side now have to recover from a defeat that the blog described as not his night.

Arsenal and Manchester City Preview Champions League Night

Arsenal kicked off against Borussia Dortmund at 20:00 with the score level at 0-0, and the blog asked whether the much-changed Arsenal side could stay unbeaten and grab another win in Europe. The Gunners had won their previous European match, and the team selection had been reshuffled.

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Ally McCoist, speaking to talkSPORT Bet, said Arsenal looked set to win the Premier League title and that he had fancied them to win it from the start of the season. He argued that Arsenal had not dropped two points at the weekend, despite a draw, because of the transformation he saw in the second half.

McCoist also pointed to results elsewhere, including Manchester City drawing and Brighton losing at Hull, which he described as defying logic. He said he believed Arsenal were in a better place to win the Champions League because of the teams around them in the league this season.

Manchester City were also in the spotlight, with Kevin De Bruyne receiving a warm reception when he came out to warm up before the match against Napoli. The blog stressed that De Bruyne had not made the decision to leave City, so he was not expected to be booed by supporters.

Ethan Nwaneri and Gyokeres Face Key Tests

Ethan Nwaneri has struggled for form at Borussia Dortmund, where his time is already at a crossroads. The blog pointed out that Nwaneri is still only 19 years old, and that Arsenal correspondent Isaan had published a deeper look at why he has found it difficult in Germany.

Viktor Gyokeres was also identified as a player who could put his hand up ahead of a busy Christmas period for Arsenal. The blog noted that Gyokeres has been hardly involved in minutes of late, and that his time at the Gunners has not worked out so far after a promising start.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could also press his case in the battle for midfield minutes, while Ben White was set to play at right back. The blog said it was looking forward to seeing how all of these players performed against Borussia Dortmund.