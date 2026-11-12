Gal Gadot Tearfully Warns Against Rising Antisemitism at Simon Wiesenthal Center Gala

At the Beverly Wilshire ceremony, honoree Ynon Kreiz, Skydance's newly appointed co-CEO, tells The Hollywood Reporter he 'wholeheartedly' backed the company's response to Mark Ruffalo.

star was smiling, relaying a story to the crowd at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award Dinner about how the evening’s honoree,“I’m frightened by how quickly hatred of Jews is spreading — and how openly it is expressed and accepted,” Gadot said.

“If people get used to hearing and seeing hatred and looking the other way, then where does it end? ”now falls under his purview — Kreiz deflected. , 43, who shares stewardship with Kreiz of Skydance. Former DreamWorks Animation CEO Katzenberg introduced Ellison, tracing his Hollywood path from “a young producer with a pilot’s license” into a media mogul now overseeing Paramount and Warner Bros. as well as “HBO, CBS, CNN, and so much more all under one roof.

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” Of Ellison’s choice of Kreiz to help him run his new entertainment goliath, Katzenberg said, “David Ellison chose well. ” Addressing the crowd, Ellison said he and Kriez were not yet colleagues when he agreed to speak at the ceremony.

“He was a good friend,” Ellison said. “What I didn’t know then was that I would soon have the privilege of calling him my partner — and for that I could not be more grateful. ”that Kreiz was months away from his Skydance offer when he was selected for the evening’s honor by the board of trustees.

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“We knew of none of this,” Berk, 67, said of the appointment. “It was for his lifetime of work. ” What appealed to the board was his unapologetic honesty about his identity as both an Israeli and a Jew.

“It is who he is,” Berk said, “and he’s unafraid to state that. ” In accepting the award, Kreiz thanked Ellison for his “bold stand for Israel and the Jewish people. ” He said the U.S.-Israel relationship “must remain unshakable” and echoed Gadot’s sentiments in denouncing rising“Disagreement with the policies of the Israeli government cannot become an excuse for the hatred of Jews,” he said.

Kreiz described how his mother was just nine months old when she and her older sister hid in a closet during a Nazi raid. Their parents were out of the house seeking visas. The family escaped that night, finding refuge in Scotland. The evening also included remarks from Iranian advocate Elica Le Bon, 28, and TV news anchor Bianna Golodryga, 48, who received the Jewish Heritage Award.

A recorded video from Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered well wishes to Kreiz. Also in the room was Noa Argamani, 29, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024.

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