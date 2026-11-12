Gal Gadot Produces Film Adaptation of Anti-Awareness Novel

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano produce a movie adaptation of the 2025 middle-grade novel Don't Feed the Lion, focusing on antisemitism in Chicago.

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are developing a new film together. Their production company Pilot Wave Motion Pictures is teaming up with the creators of the source material. The project is based on the middle-grade novel Don't Feed the Lion which came out in 2025. This adaptation addresses themes of antisemitism through the eyes of young characters.

Production Details and Casting News

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano will serve as executive producers on this specific film project. Fox Entertainment Studios and Moriah Media are the partners developing and producing the adaptation. Gal Gadot is also being considered for a lead role in the movie. Her casting has not been confirmed at this stage. The collaboration brings together experienced producers and established studio resources.

Also read Gal Gadot Producing With Eye To Star 'Don't Feed The Lion' (Exclusive)

Plot Summary and Character Arcs

Don't Feed the Lion follows thirteen-year-old Theo Kaplan. Theo is a soccer co-captain whose life changes after his soccer hero shares an antisemitic message online. The post quickly goes viral and the hatred soon spreads into Theo's middle school in Chicago. Theo's younger sister Annie and their classmate Gabe join him as they face prejudice. The trio must find allies and learn to speak out against hatred.

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Author Background and Story Origins

The original book comes from former CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga and Israeli Channel 12 news anchor Yonit Levi. Both writers crafted the narrative in response to their children's questions about rising antisemitism. They noted a distinct lack of middle-grade fiction addressing these specific issues. The story uses Friday night Shabbat dinners with the siblings' immigrant grandparents as an important backdrop.

Market Impact and Next Steps

This project highlights a growing trend in family entertainment addressing social issues. The involvement of major studios indicates strong interest in the material. Audiences may expect a release date announcement in the coming months. The adaptation aims to reach young viewers with a message of resilience.