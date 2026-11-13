Gal Gadot and Ynon Kreiz Confront Rising Antisemitism at Skydance Leadership Transition

Gal Gadot expresses hope as Ynon Kreiz becomes Skydance co-CEO, highlighting his firm stance against antisemitism following the October 7 attacks and current global tensions.

Gal Gadot delivered an emotional address at the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Humanitarian Award Dinner on Wednesday evening, expressing strong support for Ynon Kreiz following his appointment as co-CEO of Skydance. The Israeli actress and filmmaker stated that she feels a renewed sense of hope regarding Kreiz's leadership qualities, specifically believing his influence can help counteract the alarming surge in antisemitic hatred witnessed globally since the events of October 7.

Gadot's Emotional Response to Rising Hatred

Gadot struggled to hold back tears while describing the rapid spread of Jew-hatred that she observes with deep concern. She articulated her fear regarding how openly such prejudice is being expressed and accepted in contemporary society. The star emphasized that since the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war, she has frequently questioned how far this intolerance can extend if society continues to look the other way.

Also read Gal Gadot and Ynon Kreiz Address Rising Antisemitism at Simon Wiesenthal Center Dinner

The actress warned that normalization of hatred poses a significant danger to communal safety. She noted that if people become accustomed to hearing and seeing antisemitism without intervention, there is no clear endpoint to the degradation of human decency. Her remarks highlighted the psychological toll of the current climate on Jewish communities and allies who witness the unchecked propagation of hate speech in public and digital spaces.

Kreiz's Leadership and Corporate Stance

Ynon Kreiz, who took on the position of co-CEO at Skydance in September, has been praised by Gadot for not wavering in the face of adversity. She highlighted that Kreiz is doing what he has always done, standing firm in his convictions and feeling deeply for what the Jewish community is experiencing. Gadot described his response to the crisis as one of intense conviction and heart, noting that he is actively leading the charge against antisemitism.

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Gadot characterized Kreiz's leadership as a beacon of light during a dark hour, stating that such visibility provides essential courage to those feeling overwhelmed. Kreiz previously served as the CEO for Mattel before joining Skydance to oversee day-to-day operations. His role involves managing the complex integration of combined businesses, specifically following Skydance's merger with Paramount and its ongoing consolidation with Warner Bros.

Corporate Executives Defend Israel and Jewish Community

David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance, publicly commended Kreiz for his generous nature and his commitment to putting values into practice. Ellison described Kreiz as a leader in the truest sense of the word, someone who is deeply committed to his community and the causes that matter most to him. He emphasized that when action is required, Kreiz acts decisively, reinforcing the company's dedication to ethical leadership.

Kreiz used his platform during the dinner to draw a sharp distinction between political disagreement and hate speech. He insisted that disagreement with the policies of the Israeli government cannot serve as an excuse for the hatred of Jews. This clarification underscores the company's effort to navigate complex geopolitical sentiments while maintaining a clear moral boundary against bigotry and intolerance in all forms.

Future Implications for Skydance and Industry

Ynon Kreiz praised Skydance CEO David Ellison for his bold stand for Israel and the Jewish people, urging the United States to remain unshakable in its relationship with Israel. Kreiz articulated a vision where business leadership carries a moral obligation to prioritize the people served and respect different perspectives. He stated that the company intends to let truth and facts lead the way in all its public communications and internal decisions.

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The executive also emphasized that Skydance expects to be held to a high standard of ethical behavior. He expressed the belief that the company should use its talents and influence for good, aiming to touch hearts and minds through exceptional storytelling. Kreiz concluded that by entertaining, informing, and inspiring the world, the company can help people imagine a better future, reinforcing the power of narrative in combating prejudice and fostering understanding.