Gail's Bakery is Found to Contain Dangerous Amounts of Salt in Its Sandwiches

A study by Action on Salt & Sugar found that 44 per cent of Gail's sandwiches carried a 'high' salt warning on the packaging. The study also compared the nutritional content of Gail's and McDonald's sandwiches, finding that Gail's items typically have three to four times the calories, fat, or salt content than similar offerings from McDonald's.

Gail's - an upmarket bakery often criticized for food waste and expensive prices - has been found to contain dangerous amounts of salt in its sandwiches, according to a new study by Action on Salt & Sugar.

Of the 546 sandwiches analyzed, a staggering 44 per cent were found to carry a 'high' salt warning on the packaging. The worst offender is the Gail's Smoked Chicken Caesar Club, which contains a shocking 6.88g of salt - equivalent to nearly five McDonald's Cheeseburgers. The bakery's popular sandwich also contains 1,067 calories, more than half the daily limit for women. Comparing it to McDonald's, the Mayo Chicken Burger contains significantly less salt and calories





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Gail's Upmarket Bakery Food Wastage Salt Content Action On Salt & Sugar Brits' Lunchtime Staples Properly Portioned Calorie Content American Fast-Food Chain Gastronomic Cultural Markers

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