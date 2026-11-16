Gaige Herrera Takes Back the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Crown

After losing last year’s championship to a rainout, Herrera stormed past teammate Richard Gadson to win the title, the race and No. 1 qualifying spot at Pomona.

Richard Gadson led the Pro Stock Motorcycle standings the entire NHRA season…until the final day Sunday. That’s when his Vance & Hines Racing teammate Gaige Herrera stormed back at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals to overtake the 2025 champion and earn his third title in four years.

Everything at Southern California’s In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip belonged to Herrera—the No. 1 qualifying position, the championship which came early in eliminations, and the race victory over final-round opponent Matt Smith. It was especially satisfying for Herrera because he felt robbed last year of the chance to race for the championship because rain washed out the entire event last November. Gadson was granted the title based on the standings following the previous race, at Las Vegas.

Also read Two Areas Are Critical for Knicks as They Face Raptors in Back-to-Back Games

And Gadson also felt robbed last year—robbed of the chance to prove his first NHRA championship wasn’t a fluke. Gadson came out from the winter break and won the season-opener at Gainesville, Florida, in March, setting the tone that he would show everyone he could earn the title on merit. And he won three races before this 20th and final event. But Herrera’s late-season surge allowed him to come into the Finals close on Gadson’s heels.

By race day, Herrera had pulled within 28 points. The two RevZilla/Motul Suzuki racers matched each other through the first two rounds of eliminations Sunday. But in the semifinals, Gadson fell to Matt Smith. That left Herrera with the job of defeating Ryan Oehler in the other semifinal if he wanted to win the championship.

Advertisement

Herrera got past Oehler to earn the title but had one more assignment before he truly could celebrate. And he mastered that task, as well, defeating Smith to complete victories at three of the final four Countdown races. The Las Vegas race final took place Saturday during qualifying, so Herrera earned two race victories and a championship this weekend. After winning the race, Herrera said he “had a lot of faith” that he could come back and score another title.

“I came here this year, and I felt like I needed to do something for myself. After last year, not being able to race for the championship here, I wish me and Richard were going to race in a final winner-take-all deal. But he’s a fierce competitor. He brings out the best in me and Andrew and all the guys in the trailer.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves. So for us to battle out like that, there’s a lot of emotion that goes into getting one of these and a lot of hard work from all the guys at the shop at Vance & Hines,” he said.

“It’s crazy that it’s my third one. It was hard to get here mentally, physically. I mean, it took a lot, but I got one of the best teams out there. Terry’s here and Byron, what he does at the shop, it’s incredible what those guys have done and accomplished in their lifetime,” Herrera said of team owners Terry Vance & Byron Hines.

“I’m just happy to be a part of it. ”Gaige Herrera lines up against John Hall in Round 2 of the NHRA Finals at Pomona. Herrera said it’s hard to believe that people have said he’s had the most impact on the class in generations.

“It’s unbelievable. And I hear people say that. I’m just a kid out here having fun, living a dream that I’ve always wanted to do. And four years ago I got the chance to do it.

Advertisement

Now I’m out here living my dream. I’m a three-time world champion. Never thought I’d be a single champion at all. And then just the way we came in here and finished up the Vegas final and it was a couple points at a time.

I came here and I just had that feeling that this was my race and I was going to get that championship. And we did that. It’s a whole team. They put in so much hard work for us to come out here and perform like we do.

And yeah, we won Pomona,” Herrera said. His crew chief, Andrew Hines, said Herrera “has been making sure he can make flawless runs all through the Countdown here. We turned our game face on, made sure that we had the right components at the right time. It was tough racing Richard, man.

He was putting up No. 2 runs every round, and we love it. Champions again. ”Susan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle.

She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.