The Government Accountability Institute reveals over 50 documented election integrity risks, including noncitizen voting and ballot manipulation, urging stricter federal laws before the 2026 midterms on November 3.

The Government Accountability Institute has released its biennial Top 50 Election Threats report, identifying more than fifty distinct vulnerabilities facing United States elections ahead of the November 3 midterms. The comprehensive analysis highlights critical weaknesses in five major security areas, ranging from noncitizen voting and ballot handling to sophisticated manipulation tactics such as smurfing and granny farming. This documentation serves as a urgent warning to policymakers and election officials regarding the integrity of the upcoming electoral process.

Core Vulnerabilities and Documentation

GAI president Peter Schweizer emphasized that the nation faces attacks from foreign adversaries, political operatives, dark money sources, and government officials who fail to enforce existing rules. He stated that the report exposes more than fifty documented vulnerabilities that pose a direct risk to the democratic process. The organization argues that these threats are not theoretical but are actively undermining the system, requiring immediate attention from federal and state authorities to prevent further erosion of public trust.

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GAI vice president and top voter fraud investigator Eric Eggers added that none of the identified threats are hypothetical. He noted that most issues can be resolved if officials demonstrate the willingness to enforce laws that are already on the books. The report supports each of these claims with specific examples and proposed solutions aimed at bolstering American election safeguards. This approach provides a clear roadmap for addressing the multifaceted dangers currently targeting the electoral infrastructure across the country.

Noncitizen Voting and Ballot Issues

One of the most urgent concerns detailed in the report is illegal noncitizen voting, with data indicating that more than 24,000 voters in the 2020 election were listed with noncitizen status with high confidence. The Department of Homeland Security has separately identified 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections nationwide, a conservative estimate derived from public records and voluntary data from ten states. These figures suggest a significant scale of unauthorized registration that could impact election outcomes if left unchecked by stricter verification measures.

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The report highlights that weak voter ID laws and dirty voter rolls have opened the floodgates for noncitizen voting, with political operatives disregarding election security to maximize turnout. As of 2026, twenty-two local governments in the United States allow noncitizens to vote, while only eighteen states have strong constitutional language explicitly barring such participation. Voters will vote on November 3 whether to join those states by passing laws to change their state constitutions to ensure only citizens may vote, a critical decision that could alter the legal landscape for future elections.

Stakeholder Positions and Federal Gaps

Only thirty-six states require any form of identification to vote, and merely twenty-four states mandate photo identification, creating significant gaps in the verification process. For example, Wisconsin's voter ID law allowed nearly 150,000 voters registered as indefinitely confined to receive absentee ballots in 2024 without showing a qualifying photo ID. Voters could claim this status by simply checking a box regarding age or disability, with no proof required and no one checking, facilitating potential abuse of the absentee ballot system.

The GAI report also warns that more than half of states refuse free federal checks of their voter rolls, citing privacy concerns while eagerly handing data to groups like ERIC and the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Both groups are traced back to David Becker, a former director of the George Soros funded People for the American Way. States have accused ERIC of acting as a partisan operation to drive voter registration at scale without verifying citizenship status, highlighting a stark contrast between state resistance to federal audits and cooperation with private entities.

Real-World Impact and Proposed Solutions

The 69-page report delves into sinister schemes such as granny farming, where bad actors fill out ballots for elderly residents in nursing homes without their informed consent. Recent cases in Michigan and Texas illustrate this threat, including the sentencing of Trenae Myesha Rainey in 2022 for forging elderly residents' signatures on absentee ballot applications in Macomb County. These cases demonstrate how vulnerable populations are targeted to manipulate election results through fraudulent ballot harvesting practices.

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GAI argues that most threats to United States elections could be mitigated by enforcing existing laws or tightening them through federal intervention. The organization calls on the Senate to vote on the SAVE America Act as a standalone bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote. The House has passed similar legislation, but Senate action remains necessary to establish uniform national standards for election integrity.

While states have the right to govern their own elections, GAI contends that every state should be compelled to cooperate with federal voter-roll audits. This cooperation is essential to ensure that Americans' votes are protected and that the right to vote is not extended to noncitizens. The report concludes that addressing these threats requires a unified effort to close loopholes, enforce accountability, and restore confidence in the electoral system before the next major election cycle.