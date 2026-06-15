Gaethje and Gane Capture Titles at UFC Freedom 250 in White House Showdown

Justin Gaethje stunned Ilia Topuria to unify the lightweight title, and Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight belt at UFC Freedom 250, held on the South Lawn of the White House.

The South Lawn of the White House transformed into a battleground for UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night, where fighters brought fireworks both literally and figuratively.

With the iconic presidential residence as a backdrop, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane emerged victorious, each taking home championship gold. Gaethje stunned previously unbeaten Ilia Topuria to unify the lightweight title in a wild main event, as Topuria's corner threw in the towel after the fourth round. This followed Gane's second-round victory over Alex Pereira to capture the vacant interim heavyweight belt.

The pair of bombastic endings capped an all-knockout affair in the nation's capital, with athletes entering the cage via corridors of the White House, walking past portraits of every U.S. president. The main event was a bloody war, with Gaethje rallying from adversity to claim the undisputed championship that had long eluded the son of Arizona miners. The lightweight title fight started with both fighters exchanging heavy blows.

Topuria's stinging straight right was an early weapon, but Gaethje bloodied his foe's right eyebrow in a competitive opening round. Topuria gained steam with body punches, dropping Gaethje with a liver shot in the second round and nearly securing an armbar submission.

However, Gaethje clawed back in the third, scoring with jabs before landing a fight-changing overhand right that dropped Topuria. Topuria survived but was a bloody mess. In the fourth, Gaethje mixed in his NCAA wrestling pedigree with heavy striking, battering Topuria until his corner determined enough damage was absorbed, giving Gaethje the victory.

After the fight, Gaethje referenced America's underdog history, saying, I'm from America; 250 years ago, we were way bigger than 6-to-1 dogs, and look at us thriving now. The co-main event saw Gane find success with volume in the first round but not threatening Pereira. In the second, Gane dropped Pereira with a stiff jab and followed up with strikes, some landing illegal at the back of the head.

Pereira regained footing but was rattled again, leading to a standing stoppage. Gane's win made him a two-time interim champion, though the undisputed title still eludes him. I'm moving well, I'm really technical, but the people underestimate me, Gane said, setting up a potential unification fight against Tom Aspinall, who has not competed since their no-contest due to a double eye poke. The early fights were also exciting, making up for a 20-minute rain delay.

Only the main event lasted longer than the second round, with Sean O'Malley scoring a walk-off KO against Aiemann Zahabi





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC Gaethje Gane White House Championship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC White House Weigh-Ins Free Live Stream - Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane“UFC Freedom 250” is set to go down tomorrow (June 14) at The White House, and today 14 fighters will step on the scale in Washington D.C, to weigh-in for the e

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250: How to Stream Topuria-Gaethje & Pereira-Gane Fights at White HouseUFC Freedom 250 is just hours away, and the anticipation could not be higher.

Read more »

Ilia Topuria Defends Lightweight Title Against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on White House LawnRecap of UFC Freedom 250 headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje, with co-main Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane, held at White House lawn in front of Donald Trump.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250: Justin Gaethje Claims Lightweight Title in Historic White House Main EventThe UFC staged a historic event on the White House lawn, featuring a lightweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. The fight delivered a dramatic finish, with Gaethje surviving an early body shot assault to claim the title via TKO in the fourth round after Topuria's face became too swollen to continue. The entire card produced seven finishes, and the patriotic ending fulfilled the vision of UFC President Dana White and former President Donald Trump.

Read more »