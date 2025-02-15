Gaeng Hunglae: A Taste of Northern Thailand

Explore the rich flavors and cultural significance of gaeng hunglae, a beloved northern Thai curry featuring tender pork braised in a sweet and savory sauce. This article delves into the history of hunglae, its unique ingredients, and the traditional preparation techniques, offering a glimpse into the culinary heritage of Chiang Mai.

This deeply aromatic pork curry is seasoned with palm sugar , tamarind paste, and hunglae powder —a regional variation on garam masala. Using a combination of pork shoulder and skin-on pork belly provides a balance of tender meat, unctuous fat, and silky skin, plus a boost of collagen for a more velvety mouthfeel. A curry paste made with red chiles, fresh galangal, lemongrass, garlic, and shallots provides heat and depth of flavor. I grew up in the hustle and bustle of Bangkok.

Family vacations to Chiang Mai, the cultural and historical capital of the north, were a special treat my family got to enjoy every few years. Visiting Chiang Mai felt—and still feels—almost like going to another country or stepping into a different time: The city is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery, with a 700-year-old moat enclosing a tightly woven tapestry of bustling streets. My family and I would pack ourselves into the car, and my dad would drive 500 miles to our destination. These road trips were the ultimate exercise in delayed gratification—my patience was always rewarded with a spread of northern Thai dishes, including sai ua (grilled spiced sausages), nam prik ong (tomato and pork relish), and gaeng hunglae. Gaeng hunglae (แกงฮังเล) is one of northern Thailand’s most iconic dishes. Chunks of tender pork are gently braised in a sweet and sour curry seasoned with palm sugar, tamarind paste, and hunglae powder, a regional variation on garam masala. The dish is a labor of love: Gaeng hunglae takes about five hours to make, and because it features pork, a luxury in this part of Thailand, hunglae is considered a special occasion dish. It’s most commonly prepared during Songkran (Thai new year celebrations) and Buddhist festivals; it’s also served to monks during religious ceremonies as a symbol of devotion, and to honored guests and visitors as a symbol of northern hospitality. While most Thais now consider gaeng hunglae a quintessentially northern Thai dish, hunglae reportedly originated in Myanmar, formerly Burma. Burma conquered the region from the Kingdom of Lan Na in 1558 and, though the Kingdom of Siam (now Thailand) wrested power in 1774, the Burmese influence can still be felt in Chiang Mai’s architecture, culture, and food. In fact, gaeng hunglae bears a closer resemblance to Burmese stews than it does to any central Thai curry: It doesn’t contain coconut milk, a common central Thai ingredient, and it relies more heavily on dried spices—rather than fresh—for flavor. The term “hunglae” is derived from the Burmese words ဟင်း (hainn) for curry and လေး (lay) for meat. There are two main regional variations of hunglae in Thailand: The Chiangsaen version (named after its region of origin, a town in Chiang Rai province bordering Myanmar and Laos), which contains seasonal vegetables like eggplant, long beans, and bamboo shoots, and the Maan version (“Maan” is an old northern Thai term for Burmese), which is the most commonly eaten version in Chiang Mai and the recipe that I am sharing below. Decent gaeng hunglae can be difficult to locate outside of northern Thailand. Even now, with the proliferation of Thai restaurants serving up regional specialties around the world, gaeng hunglae is often eclipsed by its more popular compatriot khao soi, a northern Thai coconut curry noodle soup. Though gaeng hunglae is more subdued, it is no less compelling than its noodle cousin—and it’s my favorite dish to cook for friends, especially those who’ve had limited experiences with Thai food beyond the usual takeout classics like pad Thai and green curry. The key to a truly authentic hunglae is the curry paste. It’s traditionally made by pounding together chiles and aromatics like fresh galangal, lemongrass, and garlic. The kind of curry paste used will depend on the dish you’re preparing; the variation used in hunglae is made with dried chiles, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, galangal, and shrimp paste (kapi กะปิ), resulting in an herbaceous, spicy, salty paste that mellows out beautifully with the application of heat. pounding breaks down cell walls, releasing more flavor compounds than the simple chopping action of a food processor or blender. To make the pounding easier, be sure to slice the lemongrass, galangal, and shallots as thinly as you can before grinding them. The order in which you add the ingredients to the mortar and pestle also matters: You want to add the ingredients from hardest to softest, starting with the dried chiles and salt, followed by the galangal and lemongrass, and finally, the alliums and shrimp paste. This process allows each ingredient to be broken down properly, yielding a smooth, aromatic paste. When I’m short on time, I use Kenji’s. Simply begin the process of breaking down the ingredients in your mortar and pestle, then finish it in the food processor to get it completely smooth. In addition to the curry paste, the dish also relies on hunglae powder or masala powder for its spiced note





