City of Gadsden hosts tree lighting for Christmas on the Coosa. Mayor Ford promotes free events and the city's status as Alabama's top Christmas destination.

The City of Gadsden officially illuminated Alabama's tallest Christmas tree on Saturday evening, marking the ceremonial start of the annual Christmas on the Coosa celebration. Mayor Craig Ford presided over the event, declaring that Gadsden is the premier destination for family holiday fun in the state. The spectacular lighting ceremony drew large crowds to the downtown riverfront area to welcome the festive season.

The eighty-foot tree serves as the centerpiece of a sprawling holiday program that runs through the remainder of November and all of December. While the tree lighting itself is free for the public to attend, the surrounding festivities offer a wide array of activities for visitors. Families can enjoy ice skating and ice bumper cars, though these specific attractions require purchased tickets.

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Mayor Ford emphasized that the city has designed the experience to be accessible to everyone regardless of budget constraints. He noted that even visitors who do not purchase tickets for the rides can still enjoy the evening atmosphere. People can relax on the deck overlooking the rink and the river or warm up by the outdoor fire pits.

The celebration extends well beyond the initial tree lighting with a robust schedule of citywide events. The highlight of the upcoming schedule is the major Christmas parade on Broad Street. This parade is set to take place on Friday, December 4, at 5:30 p.m.

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The parade represents a significant community gathering point for residents and visitors alike. Mayor Ford described it as a great opportunity to witness the creativity and spirit that local residents and groups invest in their floats. The event draws large crowds to the downtown area to celebrate the season together.

Another major holiday tradition takes place at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, known as Christmas at the Falls. This annual event features more than five million Christmas lights decorating the park landscape. The spectacular visual display creates a magical environment for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to attend.

Annual attendance at Christmas at the Falls is projected to exceed 150,000 people throughout the holiday season. The park offers a variety of attractions including free train rides and a petting zoo. Visitors can also meet food vendors and enjoy visits with Santa Claus and the character known as the Mean One.

The city aims to unify these multiple venues into a single, cohesive holiday experience. Mayor Ford stated that whether you are downtown, on the mountain, or on the river, Gadsden has something for everyone to enjoy. This strategy highlights the city's effort to promote tourism across different neighborhoods.

Residents and tourists seeking additional details can find comprehensive information on cityofgadsden.com. General admission tickets for Christmas at the Falls are available for purchase directly through noccalulafallspark.com. These digital resources provide essential details on event schedules, pricing, and parking options.

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The holiday season represents a significant economic opportunity for local engagement and tourism within Gadsden. By combining free events with paid attractions, the city caters to a wide range of visitors and interests. Mayor Ford's vision extends beyond mere entertainment to establish a lasting reputation for Gadsden as a premier holiday destination in Alabama.

The coordinated efforts across multiple venues demonstrate a unified community approach to celebrating the season. Local businesses and community groups are working together to support these cherished traditions. The city encourages all visitors to take advantage of the diverse offerings available throughout the area.

The festive atmosphere is designed to bring the community together and create lasting memories for families. With a mix of traditional parades, light displays, and interactive attractions, the events appeal to all ages. The city remains committed to providing inclusive and enjoyable experiences for everyone.

As the holiday season progresses, the city will continue to host various events to keep the spirit alive. The combination of free access and affordable paid activities ensures broad participation. This approach helps to sustain the vibrant holiday atmosphere well into the new year.