Gadolinium Toxicity: A Growing Concern

David Mallon, a 47-year-old father of four, believes he has suffered lasting physical damage from MRI scans. He is convinced he has gadolinium toxicity, a severe reaction to the chemical used in MRI scans. Experts think the risk should be taken more seriously, and patients need to be listened to and taken seriously.

David Mallon , a 47-year-old father of four, underwent surgery to fix a problem with the blood vessels in his brain. However, he believes he has suffered lasting physical damage from the numerous MRI scans he underwent in the days and weeks that followed.

He is convinced he has gadolinium toxicity, a severe reaction to the chemical used in MRI scans to heighten the clarity of images. The chemical is administered intravenously in up to 50 per cent of those having an MRI scan and is highly toxic in its pure form.

However, it is wrapped in a binding agent to make it safe inside the body, but concerns have emerged that it may be retained in the body by some people after an MRI scan. There is even a name for this: gadolinium deposition disease. Research has found that in some cases, small amounts of gadolinium are being retained in the kidneys, brain, skin, and liver.

A landmark study in 2021 concluded that it could have a substantial impact on daily activities. The UK's NHS advice for anyone given gadolinium for an MRI is to drink at least one extra litre of water in the hours after a scan to try to flush the chemical out in urine.

However, some experts think the risk should be taken more seriously. Professor Brent Wagner, a nephrologist specialising in gadolinium toxicity, says that people have the right to know what they are being injected with, and any patient with symptoms of gadolinium deposition disease needs to be listened to and taken seriously. He has published research that reveals how the toxic chemical might be breaking free of its 'wrapping' and leaking into vital tissues and organs.

The study points the finger of blame at oxalate, an organic acid found mostly in plant foods such as spinach, chard, nuts, seeds, and soya. Oxalate seems to separate the gadolinium from its protective agent in the body. Professor Wagner's work suggests that once the gadolinium escapes, it binds with calcium in the body, forming tiny crystals that become embedded on the brain, organs, and skin.

But why some people react this way and others don't remains a mystery, he says. He suggests that anyone having the dye before an MRI should avoid drinking fruit juice in the hours before the scan, as oxalic acid can form in the body when vitamin C is consumed. David says that he still has joint pain, brain fog, memory loss, and problems with his vision.

He believes that the MRI scans have ruined his life and is now conducting online research to find a solution to his problems. He is not alone, as thousands of adverse effects have been reported to the US Food and Drug Administration, which now requires gadolinium to carry warnings about the risk of retention in the body.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency ruled that although research showed 'low levels of gadolinium' could accumulate in the brain, there was no evidence it caused neurological harm. However, some experts think the risk should be taken more seriously, and patients need to be listened to and taken seriously.

David's case highlights the need for more research into the effects of gadolinium and the need for patients to be informed about the risks associated with the chemical





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Gadolinium Toxicity MRI Scans David Mallon Professor Brent Wagner Oxalate Gadolinium Deposition Disease

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