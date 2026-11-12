Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Bloc Targets Five Netanyahu-Era Laws for Immediate Repeal

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot plans to repeal five major laws passed under Benjamin Netanyahu, targeting judicial and media reforms before taking office.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with the mandate to form a new government on November 8, 2026. This directive initiates a critical legislative agenda designed to dismantle key statutes enacted during the previous administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The move signals a decisive shift in political power and aims to reverse significant portions of the prior leadership's legal achievements. Eisenkot's bloc has announced a comprehensive strategy to repeal five major laws before the new government assumes full operational control.

The initiative targets legislation that opponents argue increased political influence over independent institutions and weakened checks on government power. Party leaders have agreed to establish special parliamentary committees to pursue these repeals simultaneously. This coordinated approach ensures an efficient and unified effort to undo the legal framework established under the previous leadership. The strategy addresses concerns regarding the independence of state institutions and the concentration of executive authority.

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A primary parliamentary committee will address two pivotal laws affecting the judiciary and government legal oversight. The first targeted law altered the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee. It replaced two Israel Bar Association representatives with legal professionals chosen directly by the governing coalition and the opposition. Critics of the amendment argued that this change significantly strengthened political influence over judicial appointments. They claimed the amendment compromised the independence of the judiciary by allowing the government to select key legal figures.

The second law in this committee split the attorney general's responsibilities between a government legal adviser and a chief prosecutor. Opponents claimed this move diluted professional legal oversight and granted the government greater control over the appointment and dismissal of its legal adviser. The amendment also allowed the government to reject legal opinions or seek outside representation. This centralization of executive authority over legal matters sparked intense debate among legal experts and political analysts. The repeals aim to restore traditional professional oversight mechanisms.

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A second parliamentary committee will seek to reverse changes to the department investigating suspected crimes by police officers. The original law removed this department from direct oversight by professional prosecutors. It gave the justice minister substantial influence over the appointment of its director. Opponents of the measure warned that these changes could severely politicize investigations. They feared the department's independence would be compromised, potentially shielding police misconduct from impartial scrutiny. This repeal is seen as essential for restoring accountability within law enforcement agencies.

A third panel is tasked with tackling the media law, which lifted restrictions on cross-ownership of television channels and newspapers. This deregulation allowed for greater corporate consolidation in the media sector. The law also removed the institutional separation between newsrooms and their owners' commercial interests. It introduced official audience measurements to guide government advertising allocations. Critics said this mechanism could favor broadcasters supportive of the government, creating an uneven playing field for media competition. The repeal seeks to restore editorial independence from commercial and political pressures.

A fourth committee will focus on repealing the amendment that limited the grounds for declaring a prime minister unfit for office. The law restricted these grounds strictly to physical or mental incapacity. Opponents argued that this specific measure was tailored to shield Benjamin Netanyahu during his ongoing corruption trial. It effectively prevented political or ethical disqualifications from being used as grounds for removal. The Supreme Court had previously postponed the application of this amendment until the next Knesset. This decision underscored the contentious nature of the legislation and the need for its reversal.

The Knesset's legal adviser informed bloc leaders that repealing the judicial measures could proceed relatively quickly. However, reversing the media law would be more complicated due to its complex regulatory implications. This legislative strategy emerges as Eisenkot negotiates a governing coalition with tight deadlines. President Herzog gave him a strict timeline of 28 days to form a government. A possible extension of up to 14 days remains available if necessary.

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The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, is expected to chair most of the special parliamentary panels. This indicates a broad coalition effort to implement these repeals effectively. The collaborative approach suggests that the drive to reverse the previous administration's legal framework is a unifying goal. This move addresses what proponents view as institutional overreach and a restoration of traditional checks on executive power. The establishment of these committees signifies a deliberate move to recalibrate the balance of power. As Eisenkot works to finalize his coalition, the speed and success of these repeals will likely serve as early indicators. The focus on judicial, legal, policing, media, and executive fitness laws highlights a concerted effort. It aims to stabilize the Israeli political system before the new administration fully consolidates its authority.

The timing of these legislative efforts is crucial for the stability of Israel's democratic institutions. Reversing these laws will require precise legal navigation and broad political support. The bloc's ability to secure the necessary parliamentary majorities will determine the success of the agenda. Critics of the previous laws argue that their repeal is essential for preserving the rule of law. Supporters emphasize the need to return to established constitutional norms and procedures. The outcome will shape the political landscape for years to come. It will also define the relationship between the government and independent institutions.

Public reaction to these planned repeals has been mixed but significant. Civil society groups have largely welcomed the move as a restoration of democratic safeguards. Business leaders have expressed concern about the potential instability during the transition period. Legal scholars are closely monitoring the process to ensure due process is followed. The international community is watching these developments with keen interest. Global observers are assessing the impact on Israel's democratic resilience. The repeal of these laws represents a fundamental shift in governance philosophy. It marks a departure from the previous administration's approach to institutional design. The success of this legislative overhaul will depend on effective implementation. It requires coordination across multiple government departments and parliamentary bodies. The stakes are high for the future of Israeli democracy. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the trajectory of these reforms.