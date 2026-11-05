Gadi Eisenkot Poised to Form Government With Joint List Support

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot secures backing from 67 lawmakers including the Arab Joint List to form a new government following the October 2026 elections.

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot is on the verge of forming the next government, having secured the support of a decisive majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The Arab-led Joint List announced on Thursday that it will formally recommend Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party, to President Isaac Herzog. This strategic alliance ensures Eisenkot will have the backing of 67 lawmakers, surpassing the 61-seat threshold required to constitute a governing majority.

Mechanism of Government Formation

Forming a government in Israel involves a complex constitutional process where the president consults with party leaders to determine who has the best chance of assembling a coalition. Eisenkot is set to receive recommendations from these 67 lawmakers after the Joint List submits its official decision. The recommendations do not immediately create a governing coalition but serve as the critical signal Herzog uses to task a specific lawmaker with the responsibility of government formation.

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Once the Joint List's 11 lawmakers formally submit their recommendation, the mathematical reality of the Knesset shifts significantly. The election held on October 27, 2026, resulted in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc holding 53 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition camp managed to consolidate enough power to challenge the sitting government, with Jewish opposition parties securing 48 seats and Arab-led parties winning 19 seats.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Calculations

The decision by the Joint List to support Eisenkot was reached unanimously after extensive internal consultations among the parties that comprise the coalition. The group explicitly stated that this was not an easy decision to make, reflecting the deep political divides and ideological differences involved. By choosing to back the Yashar party leader, the Joint List is engaging in a high-stakes political maneuver aimed at altering the balance of power in Israeli politics.

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Despite their agreement to support Eisenkot, the Joint List issued a stern warning regarding their expectations. They emphasized that the opposition camp led by Eisenkot has yet to demonstrate the necessary willingness to confront Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies. The statement specifically cited the need to combat incitement against Arab citizens and to challenge efforts to undermine the legitimacy of their political choices as prerequisites for continued support.

Coalition Building and Future Steps

Following the formal recommendation to President Herzog, the focus will shift to the technical process of negotiating the actual governing coalition. Opposition parties have agreed to coordinate their efforts to form a new government, signaling a unified front against the current administration. This coordination includes beginning negotiations on policy guidelines and coalition agreements, which will define the legislative agenda of the incoming government.

Key figures such as Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra'am party, played a pivotal role in these consultations. During discussions at the Israeli president's residence, Abbas described Arab society and citizens as a bridge, highlighting the integrative role his party aims to play. These consultations are essential for determining the final composition of the cabinet and the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

Impact on Regional Stability and Governance

The formation of this new government carries significant implications for domestic and international policy. While the immediate trigger is the election results, the broader context includes ongoing regional tensions. The ability of Eisenkot and his partners to govern effectively will depend on their capacity to maintain the coalition despite the ideological differences noted by the Joint List.

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President Herzog will now review the recommendations and officially task Eisenkot with forming the government. This marks a potential turning point in Israeli politics, as the opposition moves from campaigning to administration. The success of this new coalition will be closely watched by both domestic constituents and international partners interested in the future direction of Israeli foreign and domestic policy.