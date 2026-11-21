Gadi Eisenkot invites Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party to coalition talks. The centrist leader seeks a broad government while navigating internal divisions and right-wing demands ahead of the deadline.

Gadi Eisenkot has formally invited the Likud party, led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to begin coalition negotiations this Sunday. This development marks a critical step in the effort to form the next Israeli government following the October election, which failed to produce a clear majority for either the left-wing or right-wing political blocs.

Eisenkot Pursues Broad Coalition Alliance

Eisenkot, the former military chief assigned the mandate to build the next administration, stated that his invitation reflects a genuine commitment to assembling the broadest possible governing coalition. His centrist Yashar party announced on Saturday that the negotiations would commence with a marathon series of talks designed to explore every viable option for stability.

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The Yashar leadership emphasized that these discussions are part of a strategic effort to ensure national unity. By reaching out to the primary opposition party, Eisenkot aims to bridge the political divide that has characterized the recent election cycle. The invitation signals a willingness to engage directly with Netanyahu's bloc despite previous tensions.

Internal Divisions and External Demands

While Eisenkot pursues this path, his political camp faces significant internal disagreements regarding alliance partners. Key figures, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, are urging the formation of a Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot. Bennett has explicitly stated that his party would refuse to join any coalition involving Netanyahu or his specific political bloc.

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Likud has responded to the invitation with a set of strict preconditions for participating in a unity government. The right-wing party demanded an immediate halt to all personal attacks and political incitement against Netanyahu. They also called for an end to political boycotts against the incumbent prime minister and his administration.

Furthermore, Likud proposed a joint declaration requiring all participating parties to support the existence of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. The party insisted on a rejection of Palestinian statehood and the maintenance of security zones in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. These demands highlight the deep ideological gaps that must be bridged for any successful agreement.

Strategic Deadlines and Government Options

Eisenkot has indicated that he is open to forming a government that includes members of Likud, but he has previously ruled out serving in a cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu. This distinction creates a complex negotiation landscape where structural roles are as important as policy agreements. The former army chief must balance these ideological boundaries with the practical need for a parliamentary majority.

On Friday, Eisenkot vowed to prevent coalition-building talks from dragging on indefinitely. He stated that he is prepared to propose a minority national emergency government for a parliamentary vote if efforts to create a broad-based coalition fail. This contingency plan underscores the urgency of the current negotiations.

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The deadline to form a government extends into next month, providing a limited window for resolution. The outcome of these talks will determine the political structure of Israel for the foreseeable future. Stakeholders are closely watching whether Eisenkot can reconcile the competing demands of his centrist base with the right-wing requirements of Likud to achieve a stable and durable government.