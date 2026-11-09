Gadi Eisenkot Informed to Form New Israeli Government After Election Victory

Former IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot wins 48 seats and has been tasked by President Herzog to form a government, potentially ending Netanyahu's nearly two-decade rule.

Former Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot has been invited by President Isaac Herzog to attempt to form the next Israeli government following a significant electoral victory. This historic mandate follows Eisenkot's coalition securing 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset during the recent national election. The move places the 66-year-old military veteran in a pivotal position to potentially end nearly 20 years of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political dominance. Eisenkot, who recently launched a new political party named Yashar meaning Straight, has attracted a broad base of support despite limited international recognition until now. His appointment signals a major shift in the country's political landscape and raises the stakes for the upcoming coalition negotiations.

Personal Tragedy Shaped Political Resilience

Eisenkot's path to leadership is deeply intertwined with profound personal loss during the ongoing conflict that began on October 7 2023. His 25-year-old son Gal Eisenkot a computer science undergraduate and reservist paratrooper was killed two months into the war after a Hamas booby-trap exploded in a northern Gaza tunnel shaft. While Gal was retrieving hostages in the rubble, his father was serving in the operations room at the 162nd Division command base as a member of the war cabinet. The general was informed of the death by a shaken officer who asked him to step outside allowing him to gather his wife Hannah and their family to break the news.

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The family faced further devastation shortly thereafter when it was confirmed that Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot Gadi's nephew also died in a separate explosion in Gaza. Despite being in the midst of the traditional seven-day Shiva period of Jewish mourning Eisenkot returned to war cabinet meetings at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv just five days later. He explicitly told his colleagues not to make allowances for him stating he intended to offer the same rigorous standards to them as he did to himself. Eleven months later another nephew Captain Yogev Pazy was shot by a jihadi while protecting a wounded colleague near the site where Gal had been killed.

Military Background and Strategic Doctrine

Before entering politics Gadi Eisenkot enjoyed a distinguished 41-year military career that began at age 18 when he was drafted into the Golani Brigade. Born to Jewish Moroccan immigrants on the Sea of Galilee in 1960 he later moved to the working-class town of Eilat where his father worked in the copper mines of the Timna Valley. He met his wife Hannah at a high school sailing club and studied maritime and mechanical subjects before rising through the ranks of the Israel Defence Forces. His combat experience included commanding troops against Hezbollah guerrillas during the 1982 Lebanon War and leading forces in the West Bank during the Second Intifada.

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In 2006 Eisenkot commanded troops on the northern front where he devised the controversial Dahiya doctrine. This strategy warned that any village launching attacks on Israel would be met with massive force effectively treating civilian areas as military bases. The doctrine was named after a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut that was flattened during the 2006 war. His tenure as Chief of Staff of the IDF began in 2015 when appointed by Benjamin Netanyahu. Analysts note that as an opposition figure he criticizes the conduct of the war in Iran not for being too aggressive but for lacking decisive outcomes.

Coalition Goals and Policy Shifts

If Eisenkot succeeds in forming a government he is expected to implement significant changes to the current political and social structure of Israel. A primary objective is the removal of far-Right ideologues such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from government positions. Their exclusion would likely lead to a strict clampdown on settler violence in the West Bank and reduce discrimination against Arab Israeli citizens. This policy shift aims to address long-standing concerns regarding the conduct of right-wing factions that have held key ministerial portfolios in recent administrations.

As Israel's first potential prime minister from the Mizrahi community representing Jews expelled from Arab lands Eisenkot's victory challenges the European-dominated Israeli establishment. His coalition of four Jewish opposition parties has positioned itself as a centrist alternative focused on stability and decisive security measures. The invitation from President Herzog marks the beginning of a critical phase in Israeli democracy as Eisenkot attempts to unite a fractured political landscape. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the future direction of the nation's leadership and its approach to regional conflicts.