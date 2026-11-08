Gadi Eisenkot Tasks with Forming Israeli Government as Netanyahu Bloc Loses Majority in Knesset

President Herzog formally tasks Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government. Netanyahu bloc loses majority in Knesset election.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has formally tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with the responsibility of forming a new government following the October 27 election. The ceremony took place at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, marking the official start of coalition negotiations. This decision grants Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar Party, the first opportunity to assemble a governing coalition after the vote left all political blocs without a clear parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot now has up to six weeks, specifically twenty-eight days with a possible two-week extension, to negotiate with potential partners and secure at least 61 seats in the 120-member parliament. During the formal announcement, he emphasized that he seeks a leadership structure built on public trust and representing all segments of Israeli society. He stated that his administration aims to act strictly in the interests of the general public while addressing the complex political landscape left by the recent election.

Also read Gadi Eisenkot Appointed to Form Israel's Government After Herzog Decision

The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot secured 48 seats, falling short of the majority required to govern independently. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc suffered a significant decline, dropping from a peak of 68 seats to just 53 in the current Knesset. Arab-led parties made historic gains, securing 19 seats and emerging as key kingmakers in the negotiations. These parties have been a consistent target of criticism from Netanyahu and his supporters, yet their support is now essential for any coalition seeking power.

Eisenkot has established strict conditions for any party joining his coalition, including support for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. He demands recognition of the Declaration of Independence and the classification of Hamas as a terrorist organization. Additionally, he insists that any coalition partner must support mandatory military or national service, directly challenging the long-standing draft exemptions enjoyed by the ultra-Orthodox community. This stance marks a central pillar of his campaign against Netanyahu.

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The most politically fraught potential allies for Eisenkot are the Arab-led parties. Ra'am has indicated support, but the party does not have enough seats on its own to push Eisenkot into a majority. Breaking with decades of precedent, the Joint List has offered external support to end Netanyahu's tenure. This cooperation is fraught for both sides, as the Joint List would be backing a government unlikely to end Israel's wars or curb settlement expansion.

One of Eisenkot's partners, the conservative Yisrael Beytenu party, has already stated it will not join a coalition that includes Arab-led parties. This internal divergence adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations. Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox religious parties, which were part of Netanyahu's outgoing coalition, want to preserve their military exemptions. United Torah Judaism has left the door open to cooperating with Eisenkot, but it remains unclear if they are prepared to compromise on service requirements.

Netanyahu has accused the election of being stolen by Arab parties but has provided little evidence to substantiate these claims. He has called for a national unity government with Eisenkot, though such power-sharing agreements are historically fragile. The Shin Bet security agency is investigating claims of foreign interference, though President Herzog and the Central Elections Committee maintain the vote was valid and that any wrongdoing did not significantly impact the result.

Eisenkot faces three distinct pathways to forming a government: a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, support from Arab-led parties, or an agreement with ultra-Orthodox parties. Each option carries significant political risks and requires navigating deep ideological divides. If Eisenkot fails to secure a majority within the allotted time, the task may return to President Herzog, who could then offer Netanyahu the chance to form a government.

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Israel's new members of Knesset will be sworn in Tuesday evening, while Netanyahu and his Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity with limited powers. The immediate future of Israeli governance hinges on Eisenkot's ability to build a stable and viable coalition. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the future political landscape of Israel and the direction of its policies during a critical period.