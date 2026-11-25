Negotiations between Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party and United Torah Judaism face a critical impasse regarding military draft evasion legislation and confidence vote strategies.

Coalition negotiations between former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party have reached a pivotal stage, with public disclosure expected next week. The talks are currently stalled due to a fundamental disagreement over how to handle the legal prosecution of men accused of evading mandatory military service. This specific policy mechanism remains the primary obstacle to finalizing a government formation agreement.

Core Dispute Over Draft Enforcement Mechanisms

The central point of contention involves the legislative approach to halting arrests for military draft evasion. United Torah Judaism demands that specific legislation be passed into law before the new government is officially sworn in. In contrast, Gadi Eisenkot and his Yashar party prefer to address the issue through a cabinet decision after the administration has taken office. This procedural difference highlights a significant ideological and strategic divide between the two political entities regarding national service obligations.

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Religious Leaders Approve Continued Negotiations

Yaakov Asher, the leader of United Torah Judaism, has briefed the party's rabbis on the progress of these sensitive negotiations. Following these internal consultations, Asher secured formal approval from the religious leadership to continue discussions with Eisenkot. This endorsement suggests that the ultra-Orthodox bloc remains willing to explore a power-sharing arrangement despite the unresolved legal questions surrounding draft enforcement and the potential political risks involved.

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Strategic Alliances and Confidence Vote Tactics

The proposed political framework relies on a complex voting strategy to ensure stability in the Knesset. Under the current proposal, United Torah Judaism would join two Arab lists in abstaining during the confidence vote. This coordinated abstention is designed to allow Gadi Eisenkot to secure a majority of the votes cast, even if other parties, such as the Shas party, vote against him. This tactic underscores the fragile nature of the potential coalition and the necessity of external support to maintain a governing majority.

Political Implications for Israeli Governance

The outcome of these talks will significantly impact the composition and stability of the next Israeli government. If the agreement fails, Eisenkot may struggle to assemble a viable coalition without the crucial votes from United Torah Judaism. The involvement of Arab lists in the abstention strategy further complicates the political landscape, as it requires delicate balancing acts to maintain support across diverse ideological factions. The resolution of the draft evasion issue will likely determine whether this coalition can move forward or if new elections become necessary.