Gadi Eisenkot Appointed to Form Israel's Government After Herzog Decision

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, marking a significant shift from Benjamin Netanyahu following the October 27 election deadlock.

Israel i President Isaac Herzog has formally instructed opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to attempt the formation of a new national government. This directive serves as a direct challenge to incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was bypassed in the process despite his party securing the most seats in the recent parliamentary elections. The decision signals a pivotal moment in Israel i politics, where the traditional path to power has been interrupted by a deeply fractured legislative landscape.

Eisenkot Vows Emergency Government Formation

Gadi Eisenkot immediately accepted the responsibility assigned by President Herzog, pledging his full commitment to establishing a stable administration. He stated that the nation is currently in a tangible and dangerous state of emergency, necessitating the creation of a national emergency government without delay. Eisenkot emphasized the need for his future coalition to demonstrate political integrity and capability during this critical period. His rapid acceptance contrasts with the prolonged stagnation that has characterized Israeli politics since the voting concluded.

Also read Gadi Eisenkot Poised to Form Israeli Government Amidst Daunting Coalition Challenges

Eisenkot Coalition Strategies and Deadlines

The former military chief faces a strict timeline to assemble a governing majority within the 120-seat Knesset. He has been granted 28 days to complete this task, with a potential extension of an additional 14 days if progress is made. Eisenkot must navigate complex political alliances to reach the 61-seat threshold required for governance. His potential pathways include negotiating with ultra-Orthodox parties, securing support for minority governments from Arab factions, or potentially uniting with his political rivals.

Opposition Positions and Political Realities

Eisenkot has publicly ruled out any collaboration with Arab parties to form a formal coalition, a decision that complicates his route to a stable majority. He has also maintained a firm stance against serving alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, criticizing the incumbent prime minister's handling of the war in Gaza. This position is underscored by personal loss, as two of Eisenkot's nephews and his son were killed in combat since October 2023. Consequently, his government must rely on alternative alliances that respect these non-negotiable boundaries.

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Electoral Data and Demographic Context

The October 27 election results reveal a fragmented parliament with no single bloc holding absolute power. Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party won 27 seats, but his broader religious-nationalist coalition secured only 53 seats in total. In contrast, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest force with 21 seats. His own political coalition, which spans center-left to right-wing Jewish parties, accumulated 48 seats. Additionally, two parties representing Israel's Arab minority achieved an unprecedented 19 seats combined, reflecting shifting voter demographics.

Consequences and Historical Implications

Should Eisenkot fail to form a government within the allotted timeframe, the responsibility will pass to other candidates under a deadline of approximately 100 days. If all attempts fail, Israel will be forced to hold fresh elections. An Eisenkot premiership would mark a historic milestone as the first prime minister from the Mizrahi Jewish community, representing Jews with roots in the Middle East and North Africa. His leadership would also signal a rejection of far-right policies associated with allies Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.