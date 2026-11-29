Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot pursues a minority administration with Arab party backing after unity negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party collapse.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot confirmed Sunday that he intends to proceed with forming a minority government after critical unity negotiations with caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reached a deadlock. Eisenkot communicated this strategic decision to his allies within the Change Bloc immediately following a two-hour meeting held at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Eisenkot Declares Minority Government Strategy

Eisenkot told his coalition partners that he would move forward without a formal unity pact, citing irreconcilable differences with the Likud party. Sources indicated that no specific date has been scheduled for a subsequent meeting between the two leaders to resolve the impasse. This decision marks a significant pivot from initial expectations of a power-sharing arrangement, although Netanyahu had recently signaled willingness to allow Eisenkot to serve as prime minister first under a rotation agreement.

Also read Israel’s Netanyahu offers to let Eisenkot lead first in power-sharing government

Stalled Negotiations and Major Policy Divides

The meeting between Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu concluded without any formal agreement on forming a government. Both parties released a joint statement noting that discussions occurred in a businesslike atmosphere as they attempted to narrow major differences. However, reports suggest that significant disagreements emerged during the session, leading both sides to agree to suspend further meetings between their respective negotiating teams.

Eisenkot affirmed his commitment to his allies and explicitly stated to Netanyahu that Likud and its partners could potentially join the administration once it was established, provided they accepted its governing principles. The Change Bloc, which currently holds 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, includes Eisenkot's Yashar party with 21 seats, Naftali Bennett's Together with 12 seats, Yair Golan's The Democrats with eight seats, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu with seven seats.

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Arab Parties Offer Critical Parliamentary Support

A key mechanism for stabilizing the proposed administration involves external support from Arab political factions. These parties hold 19 seats in the Knesset and have indicated they would provide backing to the minority government. This support would bring the total number of lawmakers supporting the administration to 67, ensuring a parliamentary majority while allowing Arab parties to remain outside the formal coalition cabinet.

This arrangement allows the Change Bloc to maintain control of the executive branch without needing to integrate Arab legislators into government ministries. It represents a delicate political balance, leveraging the combined strength of the Change Bloc and Arab parties to achieve the necessary threshold for governance while keeping the coalition structure distinct.

Legal Mandates and Next Steps for Government Formation

Eisenkot's initial mandate to form a government is set to expire on December 6. If the minority administration strategy requires more time to secure formal parliamentary confidence or to establish operational frameworks, he retains the option to request an extension from President Isaac Herzog. The president has the authority to grant an extension of up to 14 days, providing a narrow window to finalize the government's composition and policy agenda before the deadline passes.

The situation remains fluid as political factions assess the viability of a minority model versus the traditional unity approach. The failure of the rotation talks highlights deep structural divides within the Israeli political landscape, forcing Eisenkot to rely on alternative alliances to secure executive power. All eyes are now on whether the proposed 67-lawmaker majority can sustain a functioning administration through the initial months of governance.