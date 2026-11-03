Gadi Eisenkot Accuses Netanyahu of Undemocratic Act Amid Knesset Seat Deadlock

Gadi Eisenkot accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud of attempting a pogrom against democracy after the attorney general raises doubts about poll fraud investigations involving Arab parties.

Gadi Eisenkot has issued a scathing critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party, accusing them of orchestrating a political crisis that threatens the foundations of Israeli democracy. The opposition leader directed these serious allegations shortly after the attorney general raised doubts regarding an investigation into suspected poll fraud involving Arab parties. Eisenkot described the actions of the ruling coalition as a desperate attempt to undermine the rule of law and public trust in the recent electoral results.

Eisenkot Condemns Likud Political Maneuvers

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot stated that the servants of the Ministry of Defence, law enforcement, and the public service in Israel are servants of the state, not the king. He warned that woe awaits anyone who abuses their authority and role for political considerations. In his view, Likud and Netanyahu are trying to carry out a veritable pogrom against democracy and the rule of law during this period of distress. Eisenkot argued that they are seeking to drag the entire nation into a dangerous constitutional crisis by challenging the integrity of the election process.

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Election Results Create Parliamentary Deadlock

The elections left Netanyahu's bloc with 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while opposition parties secured 48 seats and Arab parties won 19. This distribution of power means the opposition remains short of the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority on its own. Consequently, support from Arab lawmakers has become potentially decisive in any efforts to form a new government. The narrow margin highlights the fragmented nature of the Israeli political landscape and the difficulty of achieving a stable governing coalition without cross-party alliances.

Opposition Leader Questions Executive Legitimacy

Gadi Eisenkot added that Netanyahu and the Likud Party are unworthy and unfit to remain in power. He asserted that the majority of Israelis voted against the continuation of their tenure in office. At this difficult hour, both politically and security-wise, the Prime Minister is trying to undermine public trust in the election results according to Eisenkot. The opposition leader believes that the current leadership is exploiting its position to delay the inevitable transfer of power or to weaken the institutions that oversee the transition.

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Constitutional Crisis Threatens National Stability

The potential constitutional crisis stems from the clash between the elected government's interpretation of electoral integrity and the legal doubts raised by the attorney general. By questioning the validity of the vote count or the investigation into fraud, the ruling bloc may be seen as rejecting the democratic mandate. This move risks destabilizing the country during a period that is already described as difficult politically and security-wise. The opposition views these maneuvers as an illegitimate attack on the very pillars of the Israeli state.

Future Implications For Israeli Governance

The standoff between Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu sets the stage for intense negotiations in the Knesset. With 19 seats held by Arab parties, their position will likely dictate the fate of the government formation process. The opposition needs every available ally to reach the 61-seat threshold, making their relationship with the Arab parties critical. Meanwhile, the ruling Likud bloc faces the challenge of governing with a minority or attempting to win over enough independent legislators to maintain control.