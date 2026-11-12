Gabs Brown Reveals Struggle With Motherhood And Postnatal Trauma

Wellbeing coach Gabs Brown shares her raw experience of hating motherhood and enduring postnatal depression to help other mothers feel less alone in their struggles.

Gabs Brown, a 48-year-old wellbeing coach based in Oxford, has publicly disclosed her difficult journey into parenthood, revealing that she hated the experience of becoming a mother despite loving her daughter. This candid admission challenges the widespread societal expectation that new mothers immediately feel blissful and fulfilled after giving birth.

The Unexpected Path To Parenthood

Thirteen years ago, Brown was working as a yoga teacher in India when she discovered she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 35. At that time, she had explicitly decided against starting a family and valued her freedom to travel. She recalled feeling glad to be away, observing the sky and reflecting on her month of teaching yoga without domestic responsibilities.

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Despite her prior decision to remain childfree, Brown chose to embrace the pregnancy after realizing it was a reality she could not change. She noted that friends of hers had been struggling to conceive, so she felt it was an opportunity to accept the situation. She found the period of pregnancy itself to be a positive experience, appreciating the social attention and the feeling of being treated like a minor celebrity as people offered her seats and asked about her wellbeing.

Traumatic Birth And Physical Aftermath

While the pregnancy was enjoyable, Brown described the birth and the immediate aftermath as the most unprepared-for aspects of her journey. She had planned for a water birth, but prolonged and difficult labor resulted in her daughter being delivered via forceps. Brown described this traumatic birth as leaving her physically traumatized, comparing the experience to surviving a car crash while suddenly being given responsibility for a tiny infant.

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This physical trauma contributed significantly to her initial struggles with motherhood. Brown believes she began suffering from postnatal depression shortly after giving birth. She recounted feeling imprisoned by her new routine, unable to eat or sleep properly, and constantly anxious that her baby might die. The pressure of constant care left her feeling detached from her previous life and identity.

Winter Isolation And Identity Crisis

Compounding her emotional and physical struggles was the fact that she gave birth during the winter months. Brown described those first few months as an animalistic survival period, where she hoped to feel better when spring and summer arrived. She was correct, as the season change brought some relief, but the process of recovering and adapting was slow and arduous over the course of a year.

She emphasized that the reality of new motherhood is often far removed from the idealized version presented on social media. Brown noted that there is immense pressure on new mothers to appear as glowing icons who effortlessly enjoy their new role. In reality, she found the experience to be brutal and difficult, arguing that society rarely discusses the emotional, practical, and physical toll that parenting can take.

Turning Pain Into Professional Purpose

Four years after her first child, Brown gave birth to her second child, which she described as a completely different and easier experience. By that time, she had already navigated the practical elements of parenting and adjusted to her changed identity. This prior experience allowed her to feel more prepared and in the right mindset, highlighting how the first child's arrival is particularly disruptive to one's sense of self.

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Today, Brown works as a wellbeing coach and has built a following of over 35,000 people on Instagram, where she shares advice on parenting and relationships. Her mission is to remind other mothers that struggling with childbirth and parenting is normal and that there is nothing wrong with them for feeling that way. She has found a community of women who are relieved to know they are not alone in their experiences.

Supporting New Mothers With Realistic Advice

By sharing her story, Brown aims to dismantle the myth that there is a single button to press to achieve a perfect, lovely life with a new child. She stresses that for many, the emotional reality is vastly different from the cultural narrative. Her goal is to provide support and relief to new mothers who feel isolated by their struggles, ensuring they know that the feelings they experience are valid and that things can get better.