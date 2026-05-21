Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's strong family unit: 'They're not going to be an a**hole, but anything else, sky's the limit'

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade discuss their strong family unit and how faith has brought them closer as a blended family.

We give them freedom to be their full selves, and we support that in every way, shape, and form, with no limitations outside of character," Union , 53, told exclusively at The Abbey's 35th Anniversary in West Hollywood on Wednesday, May 20.

"They're not going to be an a**hole, but anything else, sky's the limit. " Union and Wade, 44, wed in August 2014. They welcomed a daughter, Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018. Union is also a stepmother to Wade's children from prior relationships.

He and ex-wife "The best part is knowing that we created an environment that was safe, that allowed her to blossom," Union told.

"Every night since she was born it's book, and the bedtime - she's stretching it. " She added, "We don't mess with her bedtime, we are always all there. Even if it's by FaceTime from halfway across the world. That's our special time.

" Union also discussed how faith -- which is an important part of her life -- has made them a stronger family unit. "My faith is rooted in humanity," the actress explained. "So, it's kind of beyond organized religion into humanity. " A blended family at its finest!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love spending time with their big brood. Prior to the couple's 2014 wedding in Miami, the former NBA player welcomed son Zaire and daughter Zaya with his then-wife, Siohvaugn Funches, in 2002 and 2007, respectively, followed by son Xavier with Aja Metoyer in 2013. Union added, "I think that sometimes, with organized religion, we lose a little sight of actual people. We treat everyone the way we want to be treated.

Period. We don't mess with nobody's money, we don't mess with people's time, and we show respect at all times. That's it.

" Union has not been shy about her and Wade's tight family unit in the past. She even spoke candidly last year about the ups and downs they experienced when the former NBA star struggled with kidney disease and its treatment.

You also don't understand the journey and the toll it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids, " she said onin February 2025, explaining that Wade was "a little more hesitant" to allow those closest to him to see his "journey of healing. " Vanessa Trump Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Seeking Treatmen





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