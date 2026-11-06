Gabrielle Ciofani Sues Euclid Beach Cat Project Over Disputed Cat O'Ryan

A Highland Heights mother sues a rescue group over cat O'Ryan, alleging they adopted her microchipped pet without notice. The organization claims the chip was undetected.

Gabrielle Ciofani of Highland Heights, Ohio, has initiated legal proceedings against the Euclid Beach Cat Project, alleging that the nonprofit rescue organization wrongfully adopted her pet cat, O'Ryan, without her knowledge or consent. The lawsuit stems from a dispute in July when Ciofani was informed that O'Ryan had been rescued but subsequently rehomed, despite the animal being microchipped and registered in her name.

Cat O'Ryan Rescue Dispute Details

O'Ryan, an 11-year-old cat belonging to Ciofani and her daughter, vanished in March, prompting months of uncertainty for the family. In July, Ciofani received a call from a woman stating that O'Ryan had been found in poor health. The caller reported that an initial scan failed to detect a microchip, which led the rescuers to provide medical care and ultimately place the cat with a new adopting family.

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Ciofani maintained that O'Ryan was consistently microchipped and registered with the national database 24Petwatch. She argued that standard veterinary protocols should have flagged the animal as missing during the intake process. Despite her assertions, the rescue group proceeded with the adoption, leaving Ciofani without her pet and unaware of the new family's identity.

Euclid Beach Cat Project Legal Defense

The Euclid Beach Cat Project (EBCP) has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, with their legal representative stating that the organization rescued O'Ryan when he was in perilous health. An attorney for EBCP confirmed that at the time of intake, scans did not locate a microchip. The organization claims they only discovered the microchip status after the cat had already been rehomed to his new family.

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Ciofani stated that she did not realize the caller was affiliated with EBCP until law enforcement became involved in the dispute. She noted that while EBCP may have suggested the new family return O'Ryan, the organization ultimately indicated that the matter was no longer their responsibility. The rescue group's statement emphasized that ongoing litigation prevents them from providing further details on their internal communications or decisions.

Highland Heights Police Guidance and Next Steps

Highland Heights police advised Ciofani that retrieving O'Ryan from the new family constitutes a civil matter rather than a criminal one. Consequently, Ciofani filed a civil lawsuit against EBCP to seek the return of her pet. The case is now pending before a judge, who must decide whether to dismiss the claim or allow it to proceed to discovery.

Ciofani expressed frustration that she still does not know the identity of the family currently housing O'Ryan or when, if ever, he might be returned. The outcome of this legal battle will determine whether rescue organizations are held accountable for failing to detect registered microchips during intake procedures. Until a court ruling is issued, O'Ryan remains with his adoptive family while Ciofani awaits a judicial decision on her claim for the return of her companion animal.