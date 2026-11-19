Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock praises pea milk for its high protein content and low sugar levels on the Don't Judge Me podcast, advising Donna Air on healthy dairy alternatives.

On a recent episode of the Don't Judge Me podcast, prominent nutritional therapist and GP Nutrition founder Gabriela Peacock declared pea milk her superior choice among non-dairy beverages. The conversation unfolded while Peacock was exploring the refrigerator of actress Donna Air, known for her distinctive lifestyle habits and celebrity connections. During this casual inspection of Air's favorite foods, the nutritionist shared her professional endorsement of plant-based proteins, highlighting a specific alternative that she believes outperforms more popular options like oat and soy milk. Peacock, who is also a close friend of Princess Beatrice, used the opportunity to explain the nutritional mechanics behind her selection to her guest.

Why Pea Milk Outperforms Other Plant Milks

The core of Peacock's recommendation rests on a comparison of macronutrient profiles across various alternative milks. She pointed out that oat milk, while widely consumed, tends to be high in sugar and low in protein, making it less ideal for those seeking sustained energy or muscle support. In contrast, pea milk, which is created by extracting protein from yellow split peas and blending it with water, offers a significantly higher protein content. This makes it a more nutrient-dense option compared to many other plant-based liquids that dominate the market shelves.

Also read Ted: The Animated Series Trailer Released for Peacock Premier

Furthermore, Peacock addressed the digestive challenges associated with soya milk. She explained that the molecular structure of soy can be difficult for some individuals to break down, especially when consumed in large quantities through daily lattes or cereals. By choosing pea milk, consumers can avoid these digestive hurdles while still benefiting from a creamy texture that mimics traditional dairy. The nutritionist emphasized that this alternative is not only easier on the stomach but also provides a vegan source of protein that is crucial for modern diets lacking sufficient animal products.

Donna Air's Reaction to the Protein-Packed Choice

Donna Air, aged 47, expressed initial skepticism upon hearing the primary ingredient behind her new favorite drink. She admitted to the podcast that the concept of drinking liquid derived from split peas sounded unappetizing, describing it as potentially 'gross'. Despite these initial reservations, Air confirmed that the taste did not match the expectation. She insisted that the beverage was actually 'really delicious' and notably lacked the earthy or beany flavor one might anticipate from peas.

Advertisement

This revelation added a layer of surprise to the interview, which covered a broad spectrum of Air's personal routines. Beyond the dairy debate, the chat explored Air's dedication to Yorkshire Tea, her regular sauna rituals, and her daily consumption of cake. These insights into the actress's lifestyle provided context for her openness to trying unconventional health trends. Her positive endorsement of pea milk, despite the name, validated Peacock's professional opinion and highlighted the potential for plant-based alternatives to win over skeptics through flavor profile alone.

Strategic Nutrition and Long-Term Health Benefits

Peacock elaborated on the broader nutritional benefits of incorporating pea milk into a regular diet. She noted that many people simply do not consume enough protein in their daily meals, a deficit that pea milk can help address effectively. The high protein content in this specific plant milk makes it an excellent tool for vegetarians and vegans who need to ensure adequate amino acid intake without relying on animal products. This focus on protein aligns with Peacock's general philosophy of using food as a primary source of nutritional therapy and wellness.

However, the nutritionist advised against relying on a single source of nutrition exclusively. She recommended that households maintain a variety of long-life milk cartons in their cupboards. By rotating between different types of plant milks, individuals can expose their bodies to a wider array of nutrients and avoid potential deficiencies that might arise from a monotonous diet. This strategy of diversity in food choices supports overall health and ensures a more balanced intake of vitamins and minerals over time.

Full Episode Details and Podcast Availability

The full discussion between Gabriela Peacock and Donna Air is available for listeners who wish to explore the complete range of topics covered in the episode. The podcast, Don't Judge Me, continues to be sponsored by GP Nutrition, the supplement brand established by Peacock. Listeners can access the episode through various podcast platforms or by searching for the show title on their preferred streaming service.

Advertisement

This conversation highlights the evolving landscape of health advice, where celebrity influence and professional expertise intersect. As more individuals seek plant-based options, the distinction between merely trendy alternatives and nutritionally superior choices becomes increasingly important. Peacock's detailed breakdown of protein levels, sugar content, and digestibility offers a practical guide for consumers navigating the crowded market of non-dairy milks. Her endorsement of pea milk serves as a specific recommendation for those looking to improve their protein intake without sacrificing taste or comfort.