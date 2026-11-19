Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock recommends pea milk over oat or soy alternatives on Don't Judge Me podcast, citing superior protein and lower sugar content for health.

Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock has selected pea milk as the superior non-dairy milk alternative during a recent appearance on the Don't Judge Me podcast. The interview featured actress Donna Air, who disclosed her personal preference for the plant-based beverage made from yellow split peas. Peacock, who is a nutritional therapist and a close friend of Princess Beatrice, validated Air's choice while explaining the nutritional advantages of pea protein over other popular dairy substitutes.

Pea Milk Nutrition Versus Oat And Soy

Peacock, the founder of the supplement brand GP Nutrition which sponsors the podcast, highlighted that pea milk offers a significantly higher protein content compared to both oat milk and nut milks. She pointed out that while many consumers default to oat milk, it is often high in sugar and low in protein. Furthermore, she noted that soy milk contains a hard molecule that can be difficult for the human body to digest, especially when consumed frequently in large quantities such as in lattes or with cereal.

Also read Ted: The Animated Series Trailer Released for Peacock Premier

According to Peacock, pea milk provides a creamy texture and an impressive protein boost that addresses the common dietary deficit in protein intake. She emphasized that this makes it an excellent option for vegans and those seeking plant-based sources of essential nutrients. The nutritionist expressed her delight at Air's preference, noting that the drink does not taste pea-like despite its source, countering the initial skepticism that Air admitted to having about the flavor profile.

Donna Air Podcast Discussion Details

During the recording of the Don't Judge Me podcast, the forty-seven-year-old actress shared various personal habits beyond her dairy-free preferences. The conversation covered her enjoyment of Yorkshire Tea, her regular sauna rituals, and her habit of eating a daily slice of cake. Air revealed that while pea milk might sound unappealing to some, she finds it genuinely delicious and has incorporated it into her diet as a healthy alternative.

Advertisement

Peacock acknowledged that while pea milk is an exceptional choice, she advised maintaining a rotation of long-life milk cartons in the kitchen cupboard. This strategy allows individuals to consume a wider variety of nutrients by switching between different plant-based options rather than relying exclusively on one type of milk. The episode provided listeners with practical advice on how to structure their pantry for optimal nutritional diversity.

Podcast Promotion And Further Listening

Viewers interested in hearing the complete interview can access the full episode of Don't Judge Me through various podcast platforms. The host suggested searching for the show wherever listeners typically consume their podcasts to find the specific episode featuring Donna Air. The episode also includes GP Nutrition sponsorship segments, aligning with Peacock's professional background as a nutritional therapist.

The discussion underscores a growing trend of consumers seeking plant-based alternatives that offer substantive nutritional benefits rather than just dietary restrictions. Pea milk emerges as a standout option in this category due to its high protein density and digestibility. This insight from Peacock adds to the broader conversation about sustainable and healthy eating choices in the modern culinary landscape.

The collaboration between Air and Peacock highlights the intersection of celebrity lifestyle choices and professional nutritional advice. By sharing her preference for pea milk on a public platform, Air contributes to the normalization of non-dairy alternatives in mainstream pop culture. Meanwhile, Peacock's expert analysis provides the scientific backing that many listeners seek when navigating the complex market of food products.