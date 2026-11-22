Actor Gabriel Luna reveals he pitched the idea to remove Tommy from Joel's death scene in The Last of Us season 2. Learn how this change improved character consistency for The Last of Us.

Actor Gabriel Luna has revealed that he personally pitched a significant change to the storyline of The Last of Us season 2 regarding the death of the character Joel. Luna convinced showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to remove Tommy from the scene where Joel is murdered, arguing that the original game scenario undermined Tommy's established intelligence and combat capabilities.

Reasoning Behind Changing Joel Death Scene

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luna explained that he had discussed his concerns with Mazin and Druckmann during the production of the first season. He felt that having a capable character like Tommy walk into a situation and be quickly incapacitated without being able to protect his brother did not align with the character's established skill set and situational awareness.

Also read Ali Barat and JJ Gabriel Epic Video Sparks Backlash Over Premature Hype

Luna specifically noted that in the source material, Tommy makes the tactical error of revealing Joel's identity to strangers. He argued that a seasoned survivor like Tommy would never make such a critical mistake, which led Luna to repeatedly lobby for a narrative adjustment. He suggested that it would make much more sense if Tommy were not present at the location during the attack.

The actor recalled seeing showrunner Craig Mazin immediately understand the merit of the suggestion. Mazin kept inquiring about the idea throughout the development process, eventually sending Luna a detailed message outlining the new direction. The revised plot positioned Tommy back in Jackson, fending off a siege by infected horde members who had breached the settlement's gates, rather than standing helpless during Joel's murder.

Advertisement

Impact on Narrative and Production Response

Mazin sent Luna a long text message that essentially detailed the entire sequence of events that appeared on screen in the final episode. The writer described Tommy's absence from the death scene as a way to maintain the character's integrity and add tension through a parallel storyline involving the defense of the community.

Luna expressed that he was both excited and tortured by the knowledge of the new direction during the long months leading up to the episode's release. He had to keep the plot details under wraps while filming and waiting for the final product to air. Despite the emotional toll of the secrecy, he stated he was extremely happy with the final execution of the scene.

The actor described the episode as an all-time high point for the series, citing the juxtaposition of the massive battle sequence at Jackson with the emotional weight of Joel's departure. This structural choice allowed the show to balance high-stakes action with the intimate tragedy of the main character's loss.

Context of Episode Through the Valley Events

Episode 2 of The Last of Us season 2, titled Through the Valley, features the character Abby, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, finally locating Jackson, Wyoming. After years of searching for Joel, the man who killed her father, the narrative reaches a climax when Joel saves Abby from a horde of infected individuals.

Following this rescue, Abby brings Joel and Ellie back to her crew's lodge. It is there that she kills Joel, an event that sets Ellie on a solitary path for revenge. The death of Joel in The Last of Us Part II was notoriously controversial when the game released in 2020, and the second season of the HBO adaptation also sparked divisive reactions among viewers.

Advertisement

However, critical reviews for The Last of Us season 2 were broadly positive, suggesting that the adaptation choices, including the modification to Tommy's storyline, were well-received. The change helped preserve the logical consistency of the characters while delivering the emotional impact required by the source material.

Looking Forward to The Last of Us Season 3

With season 3 on the horizon, the series is set to bring the HBO adaptation to a close. The new episodes will continue Ellie's quest for revenge while shifting the perspective to focus heavily on Abby's journey moving forward.

Luna has already teased that Tommy's story in the upcoming season will follow the game in one key way. He is set to become a boogeyman-like figure to Abby and her crew, adding a new layer of tension to the conflict. This development ensures that Tommy remains relevant to the plot even after his absence during Joel's death.

The actor indicated that there was a lot of recovery and resolution regarding the death over the remainder of the second season. While the season ended on a cliffhanger, Luna suggests that the audience will get the resolution they desire from both the viewers and the creators.

As the production moves toward the home stretch, Luna expects everyone to be very excited and pleased with the final outcome. With season 3 set to arrive next year, viewers will soon see how Tommy's narrative arc concludes and how the series wraps up the story of Ellie and Abby.