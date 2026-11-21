Gabriel Luna confirms he is ready to return as Robbie Reyes alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Marvel reboot directed by Shawn Levy for a 2028 release.

Actor Gabriel Luna has confirmed his willingness to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Robbie Reyes, potentially appearing alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Ghost Rider reboot. The former Agents of S.S.H.I.E.L.D. star recently expressed openness to the role during a discussion about the character's future in the multiverse era.

Luna Opens Door for Reboot Cameo

For years, Gabriel Luna maintained a firm stance against reprising his role, citing a desire to protect the legacy of his work on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He originally felt that returning would risk tarnishing the character's impact. However, the evolving landscape of the MCU and the strong fan support for Robbie Reyes have shifted his perspective significantly.

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Luna acknowledged that he had a stock answer for years, but now believes there is potential for a cameo that honors the fans who have kept the character alive for over a decade. He noted that the character's evolution allows for aging up the role, which fits naturally within the current narrative timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gosling Attached to Star in New Film

Marvel Studios officially confirmed at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con that a Ghost Rider reboot movie is currently in development. Ryan Gosling has been attached to star in the project, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2028. Shawn Levy, known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to helm the film.

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While details regarding which iteration of Ghost Rider Gosling will portray remain undisclosed, the project aims to bring the hotheaded spirit of vengeance back to the big screen. The film has already attracted interest from other talent, with Connor Storrie entering talks for a villainous role in the production.

Physical Readiness and Career Milestones

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luna emphasized his physical readiness to return to the demanding role. He stated that he has maintained his health and agility, describing his physicality as a consistent strength throughout his acting career. Luna views his time as Reyes as a great milestone in his life and career, particularly as a representation of a Mexican-American hero.

He also reflected on the broader context of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, which has facilitated nostalgic returns from previous franchises. Luna pointed to the appearances of actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as evidence that the studio is embracing past connections, creating a favorable environment for his potential return.

Future Plans and Fan Support

The possibility of Luna returning aligns with ongoing discussions about the character's integration into the wider MCU narrative. Although a planned spinoff series for Hulu was shelved due to corporate changes, fan interest remains high. Luna recently celebrated the character's ten-year anniversary at L.A. Comic-Con, witnessing the continued passion of the fanbase.

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As the Multiverse Saga approaches its conclusion with Avengers: Secret Wars, there is a distinct possibility that Luna could appear in some capacity. His departure in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. left the character in an unknown dimension with the Darkhold, leaving the door open for future storytelling opportunities that could bridge past and present Marvel narratives.