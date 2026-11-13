Gabriel Luna Confirms The Last of Us Season 3 Filming and Tommy Miller Return

Gabriel Luna shares behind-the-scenes photos confirming active production for The Last of Us season 3, raising hopes for Tommy Miller's survival and Jesse flashbacks.

Actor Gabriel Luna has provided fresh evidence that production on The Last of Us season 3 is actively underway, signaling the potential return of his character, Tommy Miller. The star recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from the set, offering fans a glimpse into the ongoing filming process. This visual confirmation arrives as speculation about the survival of key characters continues to dominate fan discussions following the dramatic cliffhanger of the previous season.

Luna Posts Set Photo With Stunt Double Ty Provost

Gabriel Luna posted a candid photograph on his Instagram account featuring himself and his stunt double, Ty Provost. In the image, both men are seated in chairs, looking down at their mobile devices. They are dressed in identical attire, which includes brown jackets and dirty blue jeans, likely costumes for their respective roles in the post-apocalyptic setting. Luna included a humorous caption reading: 'Me and my brother @ty_provost hard at work.' The post has already garnered nearly 7,000 likes from users, with many expressing excitement in the comments section.

Also read The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Update Tommy Miller Returns in Vancouver

Character History and Season 2 Cliffhanger

Tommy Miller, portrayed by Luna, played a significant role throughout the series. He initially appeared as a guest star in the first season before being promoted to a series regular. The narrative established that Tommy and his brother, Joel Miller, were separated when civilization collapsed, only to reunite later. The tension surrounding Tommy's fate escalated dramatically during the season 2 finale. In that pivotal episode, the character Abby held a gun to Tommy's head. The scene concluded with a shot ringing out after Abby took aim at Ellie, leaving viewers uncertain about the outcome of that confrontation.

Young Mazino Scene Hints at Jesse Flashbacks

Earlier this year, an on-set video revealed Gabriel Luna filming a scene alongside Young Mazino, who plays Jesse. This development is significant because Jesse was killed in the same episode where Tommy was shot. The presence of Young Mazino on set during the filming of season 3 suggests that the narrative may incorporate flashbacks featuring the deceased character. These sequences could explore Jesse's past, particularly his time in Seattle with Tommy, providing deeper context to the events leading up to his death.

Advertisement

Production Schedule and 2027 Release Timeline

Filming for The Last of Us season 3 began in March and is expected to continue through the summer. According to reports, the production will take a two-month break before resuming in early 2027. This schedule aligns with the expected premiere window for the new season on HBO. Luna has a history of sharing behind-the-scenes content from his projects, keeping audiences engaged between official announcements. Fans are now waiting for further updates from the network regarding the specific air date and plot details.

Career Context and Franchise Impact

Beyond The Last of Us, Gabriel Luna has maintained a busy career in television and film. He recently appeared in recurring roles in The Terminal List season 2 and is currently guest-starring in Dexter: Resurrection season 2. His filmography also includes roles in Terminator: Dark Fate and The Astronaut. Ty Provost, his stunt double in the new photos, has worked on high-profile productions such as The Revenant and Under the Banner of Heaven. The continued investment in the franchise by HBO highlights the enduring popularity of the series, which adapts Neil Druckmann's acclaimed video game into a critical success.