Gabriel Luna reveals Pedro Pascal will not reprise his role as Joel in The Last of Us season 3. Luna discusses how the show will honor Pascal's legacy while moving forward with the story.

Actor Gabriel Luna has provided a definitive update regarding the future of Joel in The Last of Us season 3, confirming that Pedro Pascal will not return to the HBO series for its upcoming final season. Luna, who portrays the character of Tommy, shared this information during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which focused on his current projects including The Terminal List and Dexter: Resurrection.

Pedro Pascal Exit Confirmed for Final Season

When the conversation turned to the future of the franchise and Pascal's iconic role, Luna gave a clear answer that the former lead star will not be reprising his duties. The decision marks the end of Pascal's tenure on the show, which has been central to the narrative since the first episode aired. Luna acknowledged the significance of this departure for both the cast and the global audience.

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Gabriel Luna Honors Pedro Pascal Legacy

Luna expressed deep respect for Pascal, noting that the actor committed an extraordinary performance to the screen that remains vivid in the minds of viewers. He stated that the audience is certainly holding the flame for Pascal, and all the characters share this sentiment. The emotional weight of Joel's absence is intended to permeate every aspect of the remaining episodes.

Tommy's Journey Carries Joel's Memory Forward

The actor explained that the spirit of Joel runs through everything in the new season, influencing the actions of the remaining cast. In every action Tommy takes and in every round fired, there is a sense of longing for his brother. This narrative device ensures that while Joel is physically absent, his presence is felt continuously through the motivations and grief of those around him.

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Bella Ramsey and Ellie Deal with Loss

Luna also highlighted how the character of Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, processes this loss. He noted that he knows Bella feels the same deep grief regarding Ellie, mirroring the emotional tone of the show. This shared sorrow serves as a bridge between the seasons, maintaining continuity even as the core cast dynamics shift significantly.

Bella Ramsey Takes Command of the Story

Looking ahead to the execution of the final season, Luna praised Bella Ramsey as a great general who is leading the production. He emphasized that the cast and crew are in great hands with Ramsey at the helm. This confidence suggests a strong transition of power and focus from Joel to Ellie as the primary driver of the remaining plot.

Production Team and Future Outlook

The final season of The Last of Us continues to be produced under the guidance of showrunner Craig Mazin and the original creative team. As the story concludes, the focus remains on delivering a respectful and emotionally resonant finale that honors the legacy of all characters involved, particularly the impact left by Pascal's portrayal of Joel.