Comedian Gabriel Iglesias recovers from illness after a health scare at Raleigh's Lenovo Center. His next performance is scheduled for November 28 following the incident.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is recovering after experiencing a significant health scare during a live performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday night. His representative confirmed on Monday that the star, widely known by his stage name Fluffy, is doing much better today after battling illness for the last week or so.

Iglesias was in the final moments of his one-hour set when he suddenly stopped talking and leaned heavily on a stool for support. Witnesses observed the comedian hunching over the stool for several seconds as he visibly struggled to stand up on his own. The sudden halt in his performance raised immediate alarm among the audience members present at the venue.

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Security personnel immediately assisted Iglesias offstage, where he was provided with an oxygen mask to help him breathe. One attendee reported that the comedian was sweating profusely and appeared to be really sick during the Sunday performance. Another witness noted that everyone in the audience was quite worried about his condition, with the atmosphere turning from entertainment to concern in an instant.

Before Gabriel Iglesias took the stage, fellow comedian Martin Moreno had already warned the crowd that the headliner was feeling under the weather. Moreno's introduction set the stage for the potential issues that would arise later in the set. Iglesias subsequently confirmed Moreno's remarks at the start of his set and directly called out to him for assistance.

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The comedian also requested that oxygen be kept ready backstage toward the end of the segment, anticipating his own physical struggles. Despite these known warnings, the suddenness of his collapse caught many fans off guard. An insider told TMZ that Gabriel Iglesias was not hospitalized following the health scare, providing significant relief to fans who had been concerned about his well-being after seeing the incident unfold live.

Reports indicated that Iglesias was fine during his earlier show at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday. This suggests that his condition may have worsened suddenly or accumulated over the weekend. The lack of hospitalization indicates that the situation was serious but did not require emergency medical intervention. Many fans quickly sent their well wishes to the star on social media platforms.

One fan wrote on TikTok that all prayers go out to Fluffy, while another stated they were praying for him and thanked him for filling their life with joy and laughter over the years. These messages highlight the strong connection between the comedian and his audience. Iglesias is known for his animated storytelling, self-deprecating humor, impressions, sound effects, and jokes about his weight, family, and upbringing.

His resilience in pushing through a difficult show reflects his dedication to his craft. As Page Six noted, he did not want to cancel on his fans, so he tried to pull through to give them a great show. This dedication to his audience is a hallmark of his career as one of the most successful Latino comedians in the United States.

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His next stand-up show is officially scheduled for November 28 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his return to the stage after this health interruption. The incident serves as a reminder of the physical toll that continuous touring can take on performers, even those with immense stamina and professional discipline.