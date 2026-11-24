Comedian Gabriel Iglesias needed medical oxygen after collapsing on stage at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 22. Co-star Edggie Moreno covered the show.

Gabriel Iglesias recovered from a severe health scare during his Sunday performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, after requiring immediate medical attention on stage. The comedian, aged fifty, appeared visibly distressed and hunched over a stool before receiving supplemental oxygen just offstage.

The alarming incident occurred during his set when Iglesias struggled to stand and called for assistance. Fellow comedian Martin Moreno, aged fifty-eight, stepped in to close the show, explaining to the audience that the headline act was not feeling well and needed help.

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A spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that Iglesias had been sick for approximately one week prior to the Raleigh event. The representative stated that the comedian did not wish to cancel tickets for his fans, leading him to attempt to perform despite feeling under the weather.

Videos circulating on social media captured Iglesias receiving oxygen moments after being helped off the stage by crew members. The footage shows the comedian appearing significantly distressed as he attempted to continue his set despite evident physical discomfort and inability to stand properly.

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Comedian Bill Cook, aged fifty-four, publicly shared his concern via an Instagram Reel following the news of the incident. Cook emphasized his respect for Iglesias, noting that the comedian recently achieved a rare milestone by selling out SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cook highlighted the impact of Iglesias on the standup comedy industry, describing him as one of the good guys in entertainment. He urged fans to send positive thoughts and prayers, while also joking that Iglesias needed a vacation, offering to join him despite not typically enjoying travel.

Despite this setback, Gabriel Iglesias remains scheduled for several upcoming performances. His next live engagement is set for Saturday, November twenty-eighth, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. This appearance is part of his broader twenty-twenty-six live dates.

The comedian will wrap up his twenty-twenty-six live dates with a final show at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, December twelfth. These shows mark the conclusion of his current international tour schedule before heading into the new year.

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Looking ahead to the new year, the comedian has booked four nights at El Paso's Plaza Theater. These shows are scheduled to run from Thursday, January seventh, twenty-twenty-seven, through Sunday, January tenth, twenty-twenty-seven.

These dates mark the start of his twenty-twenty-seven tour schedule, known as the One-Nine-Seven-Six Tour. The tour is named in honor of the year of his birth and promises to continue his legacy of major live comedy events across the globe.