Gabriel Iglesias left the Lenovo Center stage in Raleigh on Sunday after getting winded. His team confirms he is recovering and plans to continue his tour through May 2027.

Gabriel Iglesias was forced to leave the stage during his comedy show at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday. The 50-year-old stand-up comedian, performing as part of his ongoing The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, reported feeling unwell and struggling to breathe in the latter half of his set. Eyewitnesses described the moment he became visibly distressed and required assistance to exit the venue.

The Performance Incident Mechanism

According to reports from TMZ, Gabriel Iglesias powered through most of his one-hour performance before his condition deteriorated significantly. During the second half of the show, he began to sweat profusely and appeared very sick to the audience. He hunched over a stool, started to sway, and could no longer continue his routine without assistance.

Also read Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias Recovers After Onstage Collapse in Raleigh; Cites Ozempic Setback and Overwork

The physical distress was immediate and noticeable to those in attendance. Witnesses stated that he called out for help, specifically asking for fellow comedian Martin Moreno to assist him off the stage. He also reportedly requested that oxygen be prepared for him backstage, indicating the severity of his shortness of breath at that moment.

Stakeholder Reactions and Statements

Before the show began, Martin Moreno introduced Gabriel Iglesias to the audience and preemptively warned fans that the comic was feeling under the weather. Despite this warning, the situation escalated during the performance, leading to Moreno rushing onto the stage with security personnel. Together, they helped the ailing comedian walk off the stage safely.

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A spokesperson for Gabriel Iglesias addressed the incident on Monday by telling Us Weekly that the comedian is doing much better today. The representative explained that Gabriel has been sick for the last week or so but did not want to cancel on his fans. They noted that he tried to pull through to give everyone a great show despite his illness.

Recovery Status and Medical Details

Insiders close to the situation clarified that Gabriel Iglesias was not hospitalized following the Raleigh incident. A source told outlets that while he started sweating profusely and looked really sick, the situation was managed without emergency room intervention. He is now planning to rest and recuperate at home.

This is not the first time Gabriel Iglesias has publicly dealt with health concerns during his career. He last spoke about feeling ill during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. However, this recent episode during The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration has raised immediate questions about his current physical condition and stamina for the remainder of the tour.

Future Tour Schedule and Impact

Despite the alarming exit in Raleigh, Gabriel Iglesias is expected to perform his next show as scheduled in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 28. He will follow this with a show in Chattanooga the next day. The tour continues to move forward without immediate cancellations reported by the management team.

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Following the Tennessee dates, Gabriel Iglesias is scheduled to head to Australia for five shows from December 5 through December 12. In January, he will kick off the new year with a performance in El Paso, Texas, before continuing his travels across the United States. The entire tour is set to wrap up in May 2027 in California.

The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration was originally announced in May 2025 to mark Gabriel Iglesias's 50th birthday. The extensive schedule spans multiple continents and includes dozens of cities. Fans and industry observers are currently monitoring his recovery progress to see if any upcoming dates might be adjusted based on his health.

Media outlets including The Daily Mail and Us Weekly have reached out for further commentary. As of now, Gabriel Iglesias has not publicly addressed his mid-performance exit or shared detailed medical updates beyond the initial statement. The focus remains on his rest and the successful execution of the remaining tour dates.