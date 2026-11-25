Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias recovers after collapsing on stage in Raleigh, NC. His spokesperson confirms he is doing better following a viral incident at the Lenovo Center on November 22.

Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias is recovering after requiring medical assistance during a performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 22.

His spokesperson confirmed to Us that the entertainer is doing much better as of Monday, November 23, following a health scare that sent a viral video circulating online.

Also read Gabriel Iglesias Recovers After Stage Collapse in Raleigh; Tour Dates Confirmed

The incident occurred during the comedian's Sunday night show when he was seen hunched over a stool, calling for help and needing assistance to walk off the stage.

Iglesias detailed the severity of the moment in a recent statement, noting he felt worse than he ever had while performing in his long career.

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He recalled never having to stop a show before to admit he did not feel well and needed immediate assistance from others.

He told the audience he was about to pass out and described the backstage area as a chaotic mess during the emergency response.

Medical staff provided oxygen to stabilize the 49-year-old comedian before he left the venue without returning to the stage.

Iglesias admitted the experience was scary but felt lucky to have people tending to him and getting him through the crisis.

He opened up about a recent setback after stopping Ozempic, a medication he used for five months to manage his weight.

The comedian described the drug as effective for curbing appetite but noted he stopped taking it and immediately gained weight back.

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He shared that he did not listen to advice from friends and family who urged him to take better care of his health.

Iglesias confessed he is a workhouse who does not take vacations or breaks, constantly working until it caught up with him.

He visited a doctor after the show who joked that he was alive, which everyone agreed was a good outcome for his age.

Moving forward, Iglesias plans to slow down and avoid overexertion, though he admits turning off his intense work ethic is difficult.

He still feels he has many commitments to fulfill but wants to stay healthy for the future and be around for the long haul.