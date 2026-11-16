Gabon Minister Calls for Concrete Climate Action and Forest Funding at COP31

Gabon's Environment Minister Stanislas Stephen Mouba Olouna urges Africa's unified voice at COP31 to secure forest financing and adaptation funds amid rising climate impacts.

Stanislas Stephen Mouba Olouna, Gabon's Environment and Climate Minister, delivered a pointed message at the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye, stating that African nations remain frustrated by the gap between international promises and local reality. He emphasized that more than a decade after the Paris Agreement, the continent continues to advocate for tangible results that have yet to materialize on the ground. Olouna used his platform to highlight three primary priorities for Gabon: advancing climate adaptation, securing robust funding for forest protection, and forging partnerships that translate climate plans into practical action.

Disproportionate Climate Impacts and Adaptation Gaps

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirms that Africa is warming at a rate faster than the global average, creating urgent challenges for regional stability. In 2025, extreme weather and climate-related events affected at least 13 million people across the continent, with floods accounting for more than half of all reported incidents. Despite the severity of these threats, only 40 percent of African countries currently possess early warning systems capable of covering multiple hazards.

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During a specific COP31 event focused on early warning systems, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted successful examples from Madagascar and Zimbabwe. She explained that accurate forecasts enable governments and aid agencies to release humanitarian funds before droughts strike, thereby mitigating potential damage. This data-driven approach underscores the critical need for better monitoring infrastructure across vulnerable regions.

Chronic Underfunding for Climate Adaptation

A significant barrier to implementing adaptation strategies is the severe shortfall in financial support. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that developing countries will require $305 billion annually for adaptation by 2035. However, in 2024, these nations received between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion in international public adaptation finance, leaving a massive funding gap.

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Even if the goal set at COP30 to triple funding by 2035 is fully achieved, UNEP projects this amount would cover less than a third of the necessary resources. This disparity highlights the urgent need for revised financial mechanisms to support the most climate-vulnerable nations. The current trajectory fails to meet the scale of investment required to protect ecosystems and communities from escalating environmental risks.

Gabon's Forest Finance Strategy and Local Priorities

Stanislas Stephen Mouba Olouna identified forest finance as a critical area where existing international support falls significantly short. With forests covering 88 percent of Gabon, the nation has maintained low deforestation rates for decades and now seeks more effective financing models to preserve this natural capital. In 2021, Gabon received an initial $17 million payment under a $150 million agreement with the Central African Forest Initiative, following verification of emission reductions from deforestation and forest degradation.

To further mobilize resources, Gabon launched the Gabon Infini partnership in August, aiming to raise up to $200 million over ten years. Olouna stated that the country intends to build on philanthropic funding and result-based payments by attracting market-based financing. He argued that markets must recognize the ecological value of Gabon's forests to mobilize additional funding streams for conservation efforts.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Diplomatic Goals

Gabon aims to expand its cooperation with Türkiye into sectors such as fisheries, building on existing Turkish investments in infrastructure. Olouna noted that energy and waste management are key priorities for the Turkish COP31 presidency, which Gabon supports. The Minister also called for partnerships that bring innovation to the ground, helping countries fulfill their emissions and finance commitments.

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Looking ahead, Olouna indicated that the conversation would continue in Ethiopia, where Gabon plans to maintain pressure on global partners. He urged the Turkish presidency to ensure that African priorities are genuinely heard during negotiations. The Minister stressed that all international partners must listen to what Africa has been advocating for decades, ensuring that the continent's specific needs are integrated into the global climate agenda.